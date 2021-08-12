Buying property can be a challenging process, whether residential or commercial. One must follow many steps and protocols for a smooth sale. There are also a few things of which buyers and sellers should be cognizant.
Robert “Kip” Danzinger, partner and co-president with Sleggs, Danzinger & Gill & Co. in Cleveland, and Barry Guttman, associate attorney with Benesch in Cleveland, said there are a few reasons why an individual might want to involve an attorney in the buying process.
Danzinger’s role is on behalf of property owners. Property owners pay real estate taxes based upon the value of their property, whether it is a shopping center or a house, and the higher the value of the property, the more property tax paid.
“The value that’s assigned to one’s property comes from the county,” Danzinger said. “Each county has their assessor and they initially set a value on the property. And then if you don’t like that value or if you don’t believe the value is consistent with market value, you have a right to file a property tax complaint. That’s where I get involved. I represent property owners throughout the state of Ohio. And we challenge the county’s assessments by arguing that the assessments set on a property by the county are too high.”
Danzinger described how challenges work.
“We file a complaint with the local board of revision,” he said. “There’s a board of revision in each of the 88 counties in Ohio. The deadline is always March 31 of each year. We file a complaint, and then the complaint is eventually scheduled for a hearing before what they call a local board of revision. And at that time, we have to bring in evidence to support our claim for a lower value. And that evidence is typically whether we have a recent arm’s-length sale price, and the sale price is less than the county’s value, or we bring in appraisal evidence.”
Guttman said almost any time someone buys property, they’re going to get what’s called a “policy of title insurance.” Title insurance generally says that you, as the owner of the property, own good title to the property, clear title to the property and that the title company will insure against anybody who says otherwise, subject to some exceptions.
One example Guttman said is if there is an easement agreement that is recorded. The title company is not going to insure over that because they know that there is an easement out there.
“One of the ways that we can solve issues is we can get title insurance coverage when we’re buying a property over a certain issue,” he said. “So, that’s one way to deal with it. Another way to deal with it is if there’s an agreement in place, let’s say it’s an old agreement that still shows up on title, but we think that it’s terminated, we might go to the parties who worked in your party to that agreement, and say, ‘This is terminated. Can you please record a termination?’ Because that’s what everybody’s intent might be.”
Guttman said a big reason why an attorney should be involved is because just by virtue of owning a piece of property, you can step into liability without even knowing it.
“Let’s say there’s an underground storage tank and you didn’t get an environmental report,” Guttman said. “Unfortunately, by law, you’ve stepped into liability for whatever issues arise with that underground storage tank. So, the fact that you didn’t do your homework is not an excuse. And so it’s really important to involve an attorney because you need to make sure you’re getting somebody who’s advising you to those potential issues, and also, as between you and the seller, you shouldn’t bear the risk of something happening with those storage tanks.”