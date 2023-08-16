When a spectator is injured at a sporting event, there are several details that factor into whether the venue is at fault. Consulting with a personal injury lawyer is the best way for one to determine if they have a claim against the venue.
Anthony Santiago, associate attorney in the litigation group at Walter Haverfield, and Regan Sieperda, attorney at Nurenberg Paris, both in Cleveland, discussed the process of evaluating whether a sports venue is at fault when a fan is injured.
“In typical premise liability, when it comes to commercial spaces, it always comes down to negligence cases,” Santiago said. “(In) any negligence case, you always have to determine whether there was a duty of care owed to the invitee or to the person that’s on the premises.”
In commercial contexts, those responsible for making sure attendees are safe may be the owner of the property or the commercial entity itself, he pointed out.
“They’re owed a responsibility to take reasonable measures to make sure the invitees and people that come onto the property (are) safe,” he explained.
At a sporting event, there may be exceptions to this liability, he said. Sports tickets often have disclaimers printed on them, or listed in the terms and conditions of an app that holds digital tickets. These disclaimers release venues of liability if a spectator is injured by a common occurrence, such as a baseball being hit into the stands.
“There’s a little waiver attached to those tickets that tell you that, when you’re at these sporting events, there’s certain inherent danger to come along with that; and so by accepting the ticket, buying it, you’re kind of waiving the possibility of filing a claim due to an injury,” Santiago said.
These waivers do not cover all instances of injury, however, he noted. In the event that a company fails to properly secure their venue, an injured fan may have a claim.
“Liability could attach, let’s say, at the Guardians’ game,” Santiago said. “If the net was not properly strewn across the first- and third-base side, let’s say it was due to some mechanical failure and it’s only covering a portion of what it should, someone’s not paying attention and they get hit with a baseball.”
The circumstances are fact-driven, he said. The venue may be liable, so the injured person or their attorney would likely reach out to a representative of the team, who would then get their risk management team and insurance involved. Then, a claims adjuster would evaluate the circumstances and an attorney may advise the company on how to proceed.
“There are a lot of different nuances to it,” Santiago said. “Liability doesn’t automatically attach. You have to be able to show, somehow, that that duty that the owner owed to the individual was breached in some way and that there was an actual damage that came from it.”
Sieperda said each case is different, so there is no concrete line of procedures that are followed.
“We look at a bunch of different factors,” she said. “In general, if somebody goes to a baseball game, there’s going to be foul balls. That’s just the name of the game, and that’s called the assumption of the risk, which is a common defense used when somebody is injured as a result of being hit by a ball, or in some instances a hockey puck, or something like that.”
The potential of a case depends on what was established prior to the injury, she explained. Factors such as a missing pane from the glass around a hockey rink may result in a venue being liable if a puck flies through the gap and hits a spectator. The venue’s liability will likely originate from their failure to repair a defect in a mechanism designed to protect attendees.
“It could be difficult for somebody to prove that an arena did something wrong right off the bat, so there’s going to be an investigation process seeing how long an arena or stadium has been on notice that there was something wrong on the premises which could avail themselves to liability,” she pointed out.
The best way for an injured spectator to find out if there is a case worth pursuing is to get advice from legal counsel, she recommended.
“If you’re concerned or you think somebody did something wrong, I would urge (you) to seek the opinion of an attorney,” Sieperda said.