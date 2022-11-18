Many situations may warrant a need for an individual, and sometimes their estate, to be claimed by a legal guardian. Going through this process can be complex, so it may be wise to hire an attorney to assist in the proceedings.
Adam Fried, partner at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland, and Laurel Stein, attorney at Nee Law Firm, LLC in Cleveland, talked about the process of claiming legal guardianship and what to look for when hiring an attorney to help.
“A legal guardian is a person who has been appointed by the probate court to serve in the capacity as guardian,” Fried explained. “That can be of the person, and/or of the estate of the individual.”
Frequently, children end up in situations where they may need a guardian. A common cause of this is losing their natural parents, he said.
“For instance, if parents die in a common disaster or there’s never been one or other parent in the picture, you might have a guardianship circumstance,” Fried said.
There are also instances in which adults may need guardians, namely if they are unable to make decisions for themselves and their estates, and there is no one who can make those decisions for them, he pointed out.
“An adult might need a guardian because they’re unable to make their own decisions and there’s no one serving in the form of an agent like under a healthcare power of attorney or a financial power of attorney,” he explained.
Oftentimes, these cases are emotionally charged, Fried noted, so it is up to the court to act in the best interest of the person in need of a guardian.
“I think that a person who’s applying to be guardian of a child would really want to make sure that the reason they’re advancing the need for guardianship is really to make sure that they’re there to protect the child,” he said.
A guardian is responsible for a child’s health, education and general well-being, Stein said.
To pursue legal guardianship over a child, a person would need to file an Application for Appointment of Guardian of Minor Child, as well as other required forms and notices through their local probate court, she explained.
Finding an attorney versed in these types of cases is wise, she advised.
“It would be best to discuss the specific circumstances with an attorney who practices this type of probate law and is familiar with the process in the local probate court,” Stein suggested.
When speaking with an attorney about the process of claiming legal guardianship, Stein recommended people ask questions about what their duties as a guardian will be, what logistic things are required for filing for legal guardianship, what paperwork will be needed, what the timeline will be with the court, what filing fees and court costs may be associated with the process and what the attorney’s hourly rate is.
A common misconception about claiming guardianship is that one can do so in order to put a child in schools of a certain area, she mentioned.
“Probate courts will not grant guardianships if the primary purpose of the guardianship is to enroll the child in a particular school district,” Stein said.