In an increasingly online world, employees and employers alike have taken on a social media presence, but what speech is protected and when can comments made online start to become a legal issue for the business?
Daniel Bryan, commercial litigator at Taft Law in Cleveland, and Andrew Stebbins, managing attorney at Minc Law in Orange, said it’s important to have a company social media policy and know the laws around employment and free speech online.
Bryan outlined a number of reasons employers may want to regulate an employee’s social media use including protecting the brand, preventing an employee from appearing to speak on behalf of the company, or preventing the sharing of confidential and trade secrets.
“Whether that causes legal problems for the employer might be a different issue,” he said. “A lot of times legal disputes can arise if an employer is too aggressive in their approach in trying to limit what an employee can do on their social media accounts.”
There are certain cases when online speech is protected under the First Amendment and National Labor Relations Act, such as speaking on matters of public concern, posting about their religious affiliation, and other concerted activities, as Bryan explained.
“Even then, even when the speech is protected, it’s not always going to be clear cut,” Bryan said. “A public employer will often argue it has interest in maintaining the efficiency of how it can provide services to the public or maintaining cohesion of its own team.”
Cases when an employee’s social media use may cause legal issues to arise include defamatory statements made online about a competitor if the employee appears to be acting on behalf of the employer.
“If there aren’t those boundaries set up, or it’s not apparent on the face of the post that the person is acting with personal capacity, and not on behalf of the company, then the employer is subject to the same liability as the employee through various concepts,” Stebbins said.
Other cases include employees or ex-employees posting defamatory statements about their own employer, often by leaving fake reviews on sites like Google, Glassdoor and Indeed. Minc Law offers a service in online content removal which often deals with cases like these.
“It runs the gambit, the internet can be such a dangerous place sometimes that it’s hard to list out all the possible scenarios in which a client might come to us,” Stebbins said. “But from a business standpoint, we do see a lot of cases involving review sites or other review platforms.”
Such cases can be addressed through non-litigation means by reaching out if an employee has not left an anonymous review or by reporting the content. If the review is anonymous, then Stebbins explained the process of filing litigation to uncover the reviewer and hold them accountable.
While cases vary on outcomes and details, the legal consequence of posting defamatory statements online will always be civil liability resulting in monetary consequences, he said.
“Most civil cases settle, one way or another, but not all of them,” Stebbins said. “We’ve had to go to trial before and see cases all the way through even on appeal.”