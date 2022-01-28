People enter the legal field for many reasons, but there are common themes for why they want to practice law, including the sense of accomplishment, the differences made and the lessons learned, although sometimes unanticipated, two local attorneys said.
Carolyn C. Soeder, a domestic relations attorney and a partner at Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs in Cleveland, and Robert Botnick, a criminal defense attorney at The Botnick Law Firm in Shaker Heights, entered the legal profession for very different reasons.
Soeder said she decided on law because she wanted to tell stories, challenge conceptions and debate ideas, and the legal practice allowed her to do all three. Her work as a family attorney handling issues including dissolution, divorce, child custody, parenting time, premarital agreements, child and spousal support has also allowed her to make a positive difference, she said.
“I really change the story for a family and get someone some relief or maybe they were being taken advantage of,” Soeder said.
Botnick originally wanted to go into the family jewelry business, but wanted a contingency plan. He also saw law school as a way to apply the critical thinking skills he was learning as a comparative religion major. While he still intended to go into the family business, Botnick found he enjoyed law school, decided to take the bar, and wanted to give practicing law a try. He was hooked.
Botnick, first a county prosecutor, is now a private defense attorney. And, like Soeder, he said he is making a positive difference in people’s lives.
Botnick said he takes great satisfaction in “knowing that because of your work, you’ve made somebody’s life a little bit better.”
Along the way, both said they have learned valuable lessons about the legal practice that they did not necessarily anticipate coming out of law school. These lessons include a number of things not directly related to practicing law, including the importance of networking, mentoring, maintaining a good reputation and planning for law school debt.
Soeder thought the culture of practicing law would be more formal, leaving less room for her personality. Instead, she said she had the ability to not only be herself, but that socializing and networking were a big part of her job. Part of the benefit of networking is to find mentors, she said.
“You have a responsibility as an attorney to mentor and teach the incoming generation,” Soeder said.
Botnick said he would like to see formalized mentorship programs developed in local bar associations. Such programs are not prevalent, requiring attorneys to seek mentors out through networking, socializing and the like. While bar associations provide such opportunities to meet potential mentors at social and professional events, there should be more structure for this, he said.
Another lesson Soeder and Botnick have learned is about how the cost of law school, the debts incurred, can be a bigger burden than many people realize.
Law school can be costly even at state schools. And being a law student is so difficult and time consuming that it is hard to also have a job to help pay for school, Soeder said. The result is that a lot of attorneys come out of school with sizable debt and this burden can be with them for a long time to come.
“No one really prepares that much for your big burden when you’re entering school” she said. And students “don’t really think about the long-term implication. It’s kind of the elephant in the room where you know what’s going to happen, but it’s almost like death. You don’t think about it.”
Such a burden can change the way attorneys approach their careers, Botnick said.
“Sometimes you’ll see people who don’t necessarily take risks, that they find a job, they’ll stay with that job, because they have this massive commitment that’s also going to weigh on them for decades,” he said.
This is tied into another lesson Soeder and Botnick said most lawyers do not know until they start practicing: the majority of attorneys do not start out earning a lot of money.
“When you go into law school, you think I’m going to be an attorney, and I’m going to make all this money,” Soeder said. “For the majority of people that is not immediately true. And you really have to put in a lot of work to get to a point in your career where you’re successful enough to command a higher paycheck.”
The mixture of high debt and relatively low earnings can have a real impact on an attorney’s career path. For instance, attorneys might choose a job based on earnings rather than a topic they are passionate about, she said.
Botnick sees the same problem, noting that the amount of debt new attorneys graduate with “can definitely be crippling.” As a result, “a lot of people might be doing work that they do not enjoy because they feel it’s out of necessity,” he said.
Looking ahead, both Botnick and Soeder are focused on the dual goals of growing their own law practice and mentoring younger attorneys.
“One of the things that I want to be able to do is I want to be able to grow, I want to be able to expand, to have a younger and newer attorneys working with me,” Botnick said. “So that way I can take on that mentorship role, and showing them how to do it. You know, one of the things I think is unique about my perspective, or about my experience, is being able to see things from both the prosecutor side, as well as the defense side. And I think that is something that’s not taken advantage of by so many defense attorneys. And so, to be able to instill that in these newer attorneys, so that way, they can have a better appreciation of the other side.”
Soeder is also looking forward to building her practice.
“I’ve been given a really wonderful opportunity here where I am able to build out the domestic relations practice and I can make it what I want it to be and I can shape how we approach cases and what we’re going to be known for in terms of the tone of my practice,” Soeder said. “It’s really building up the domestic relations practice here, hiring associates and you know, getting to work and making it a go-to in the area. And I do want it for my practice to always be respected. And I want my reputation to be clean, and for my work to be trusted.”