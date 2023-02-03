Has this happened to you or someone you know?
A store lays off your best friend. She is in her early 60s and she suspects she is part of a purge to eliminate “older” employees. All of her male counterparts were spared from the job cuts. She lives month-to-month after a recent divorce and financial resources are tight.
Your friend calls a multitude of law firms. Some don’t think she has a strong case, and some don’t specialize in employment law.
One firm seems interested, and the friend is starting to feel relieved.
“I think we can help you,” says the lawyer on the other end of the phone, until this bit of news:
“You’ll have to pay us $2,500 up front so we can look into this further.”
The friend is out of a job and simply cannot afford the money.
There is hope, but the friend needs to do some homework.
In 2006, the American Bar Association adopted a measure that urged U.S. law firms to do pro-bono work, which is defined as “being, involving, or doing professional and especially legal work donated especially for the public good.”
“We have a history of supporting the communities in which we live,” said Patricia Shlonsky, a partner at the Cleveland firm Ulmer & Berne.
“To us, the practice of law instills a deep responsibility to give back to our communities through charitable giving, community involvement, and the provision of pro bono legal services. Our desire to use our skills to ensure access to justice is shown by our attorneys who generously give their time and energy to provide legal assistance to those who cannot afford it.”
Shlonsky has been with Ulmer for 37 years. She estimates that in 2022 her firm performed 3,000 hours of pro bono work, working with 100 outside organizations in community activities.
“Ulmer’s commitment to civic engagement is evidenced in many ways,” Shlonsky said. “Throughout the year, we contribute significant resources to organizations that support and promote vital causes, such as education, literacy, health care, medical research and the arts. In addition, we engage in traditional pro bono activities such as providing legal services to community organizations and individuals in need.”
Shlonsky noted two instances in particular that highlight the firm’s pro bono efforts.
“Our attorneys have spent time in Texas to provide pro bono immigration services to detained mothers and children seeking asylum, and have dedicated many hours to the U.S. Justice Department Clemency Program, which began in 2014 to address those serving long prison sentences, primarily in drug convictions, for which the sentence would be much shorter under current guidelines.”
The other notable case involves what has become an attention-getting effort.
“Partner David Leopold is working with CNN’s Jim Sciutto to help a family leave Afghanistan for safety and a new life abroad,” said Shlonsky, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “David is working to get an application in order and, where possible, advocate to move it along through the approval process.”
Something to keep in mind when searching for a firm for representation: It is not assumed that every firm does pro bono work.
The Liner Law firm in Cleveland specializes in disability cases, but does not do pro bono cases.
“All of our work is on a contingency-fee basis, because of how hard it is even to win our cases (which are all on behalf of indigent clients) and because we have limited extra resources,” said Michael Liner of Liner Legal. “I don’t believe it is rare to find firms that do pro bono work. The rarity is more along the lines of smaller firms doing pro bono work. The smaller firms like me don’t have the resources available. Having said that, all of the attorneys in my office participate independently in pro bono clinics like the ones put together by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Akron Bar Association and even the Jewish Federation (of Cleveland).”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.