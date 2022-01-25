As more people get vaccinated and the world starts to open up a little more, business have begun allowing employees to return to in-person offices. But how many people are returning to physical offices on a full-time basis?
Joshua Berggrun, attorney with Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, and Charles Daroff, partner in the real estate group of Walter Haverfield in Cleveland, said the landscape of physical office buildings has changed over the past two years.
Berggrun said every landlord-tenant relationship is unique, so the stressors and upswings of the last two years have impacted his clients in different ways. Tenants that have a strong leasing history with their landlord or that have businesses temporarily impacted by the pandemic have been able to, in many situations, negotiate rent abatement or deferral agreements, according to Berggrun.
“Tenants in the retail and restaurant space – or that pay percentage rent – or that were required by law to remain closed for several months have been hit hard, but landlords want their tenants to succeed,” Berggrun said. “So, for the most part, we’ve been able to come up with resolutions to ensure the viability of the business.”
Daroff said one of the things that has changed in the last year is that when people are transacting new deals or extending existing deals, they’re more cognizant about how much space they really need, especially in the office context. He said many tenants are taking less space than they would have a year or two ago when they’re making new deals.
“And part of that is a function of the fact that if you have 20 people in your office, there might only be five people coming in regularly,” Daroff said. “And some people come in once or twice a week. And what I see happening is office sharing arrangements inside the firm’s office. If a lawyer or an accountant is coming in once a week instead of every day, do they need their own office?”
Berggrun said COVID-19 has caused an increase in the price of building materials which is causing significant delays in the supply chain and a disruption of the labor workforce.
“All of these impacts need to be taken into consideration when tenants are negotiating leases with a build-out or significant landlord tenant improvements,” Berggrun said. “We also propose COVID language to be inserted into the force majeure provision to protect tenants in the event of future required shutdowns.”
As for tenants that want to get out of a lease, Daroff said it is not that simple. Once a party signs a lease, they’re bound to that lease. And if they have the money to pay, but it’s just not as cost-effective for them to do so, they still owe the money, according to Daroff.
However, he said a potential exit strategy for a tenant is to try to assign their lease or sublease their space. What happens in the case of an assignment is the tenant entirely relinquishes their rights in the space to a third party. The tenant may still be technically liable to the landlord if they don’t perform. But they would have another party subsidizing some or all of the rent. The same applies with a sublease.
“So, if a tenant has 5,000 square feet of space, and they’re only using 3,000, they could try to sublease the remaining 2,000 of it to somebody else to use,” Daroff said. “And that party may pay the entire amount of the space on a per-square-foot basis that they are leasing, or some portion of it. But at least the original tenant is getting an income subsidy from somebody else to help pay rent for space they don’t need.”
In regards to the future of commercial real estate, Berggrun said the pandemic continues to impact interest rates, the supply chain and the workforce.
“But we’ve been extremely busy helping our clients buy, sell, lease, borrow and lend against commercial real estate,” he said. “And the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of local and national businesses is a force to be reckoned with.”