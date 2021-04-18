The idea of going through bankruptcy can be scary. Often, it means a person or business has gone through tough times or made poor financial decisions.
But Leonard Ehrenreich, attorney at Ehrenreich & Associates in Cleveland; and Alan Hochheiser, attorney at Maurice Wutscher in Beachwood, said that bankruptcy can sometimes lead to a better quality of life, financially speaking.
“The purpose of a bankruptcy is to give a person a second chance,” Ehrenreich said. “A new start. So they are not constantly drowning with just their nose and mouth above water. The theory is that if you give a person another chance, a new start, when they start over they won’t repeat the same mistakes that got them there in the first place.”
There are three types of bankruptcies. Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 13. But Chapters 7 and 13 are the two that are available to ordinary individuals, while Chapter 11 is usually reserved for businesses. Hochheiser said whether to file for Chapter 7 or 13 is typically up to the individual.
“It all depends what the debtor is trying to do,” Hochheiser stated. “If they’re trying to keep their property, the best outcome is having a confirmed plan in a Chapter 13, completing that plan and obtaining their discharge. If the goal – because you don’t own a lot of property – is to file a Chapter 7 and obtain a discharge, getting your fresh start after that discharge, they can get that discharge as quick as 120 days and get back on track in a Chapter 7.”
While a Chapter 13 bankruptcy can take three to five years, the debtor is protected from any creditors trying to take his or her belongings. During this time, the debtor pays back their debts in manageable installments to their creditors.
A Chapter 7 bankruptcy, on the other hand, will essentially eliminate all debt. This type of bankruptcy will stop creditors from collecting payments, garnishing wages, repossessing property, or turning off your utilities. However, during this time, the court will take legal possession of the property and assign a bankruptcy trustee to the case.
But Hochheiser said it is imperative to communicate with creditors before bankruptcy becomes necessary.
“The most important thing to avoid filing bankruptcy is talking to your creditors,” Hochheiser said. “Reach out, try to come up with a repayment program so you don’t need to file bankruptcy. Especially with the COVID pandemic going on, creditors are more apt to look to work out situations”
If a person is unable to avoid bankruptcy, however, Ehrenreich said they should speak with an attorney right away.
“If you’re questioning what kind of bankruptcy you’re in, you should be talking to an attorney to discuss the pros and cons,” Ehrenreich said. “And most attorneys will sit down with an individual, go over their debts, and make suggestions.”