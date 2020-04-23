Social media is something most people use almost every day. Whether it is for work or play, posting something online seems innocent enough – but there can be legal consequences.
According to Jeffrey Leikin, attorney and owner at Jeffrey A. Leikin Esq. LLC in Cleveland, it’s important to take into account the legalities behind each digital move.
“The courts have treated comments on Facebook, posts on blogs, business reviews on Yelp and social media as First Amendment speech, that it has all the protections and limitation that speech would have if printed in a newspaper or published in a periodical,” he explained. “In other words, the First Amendment gives you the right to say what you want to say. However, all the limitations still apply and there are limits on what you may say.”
For example, defamation of character or business is not allowed, he said. Also, cyberbullying and invading someone’s privacy is not protected by the First Amendment.
“A more specific example pertinent to today would be if you posted about somebody that went to Europe and later developed the coronavirus, by saying, ‘What did he or she expect would happen when they went to Europe?’” Leikin explained. “You may be revealing personal facts about somebody, medical or otherwise, that could lead to consequences if that individual is later harmed by the posting, since people now know that person has contracted the coronavirus.”
Another example would be someone expressing their unhappiness with their goods or services received from a business, Leikin said.
“And you post your story telling everyone not to buy products from this individual or company,” he said. “You may go too far and exaggerate the story to demonstrate your point, where the facts might not all be true, and wind up with the individual or business bringing a defamation action.”
Leikin suggested thinking twice before posting.
“It is simple, think twice before posting about another individual or business, especially if the content of your post involves disparaging comments,” he noted. “While the truth is always a defense, speech over the internet or social media can always be interpreted differently by different people and there are likely two or three sides to a story.”
The same can be said of employees, Leikin added.
“Some employers also may discourage the use of social media and may frown upon an employee that is too active or not careful in what they say on social media sites like Snapchat, Twitter or Facebook,” he said.
If something damaging is said online, Leikin said users have a few options.
“Hopefully nothing that is said will cause an individual to need a lawyer,” he start. “However, individuals posting still have First Amendment rights and you do not have to simply sit down and not defend yourself. A lawyer can assist in determining if what was posted goes beyond protected speech and help defend the claim. In these types of situations that I have handled, it usually resolves by the post being withdrawn or some type of retraction. In other worse, they can largely be resolved short of litigation.”