Shopping for legal representation? Weighing the differences between a large firm and a smaller one, or even a boutique firm?
Here are a two definitions before setting criteria for a decision:
• Georgetown Law School defines a “large” law firm as one with more than 100 attorneys.
• The American Bar Association says that 70% of attorneys in the private sector are with firms of 20 or fewer lawyers.
Frank Sulka, chief marketing officer at Frantz Ward, and Fred J. Arnoff, partner at Weston Hurd LLP, both in Cleveland, shared their thoughts.
“When being represented, make sure the firm is the right size for your business or matter,” said Sulka, whose firm employs 65 attorneys.
“If it’s a deep bench you require, make sure the selected firm has resources. If your matter isn’t a large one, right size would be a medium size or smaller firm so that you aren’t a little fish in a big pond.”
No doubt, larger parties – corporate or personal – may factor in the potential need for keeping a large firm on retainer.
“Several factors determine if it’s advantageous for a client to keep a firm on retainer,” said Arnoff, whose firm has 80 attorneys. “First and foremost, it depends on the client, the type of legal representation, and what makes the most sense for the client. Ongoing conversations between the attorney and the client and a deep understanding of the client’s legal needs will ultimately determine the decision.”
That communication factor is the key while investigating potential firms.
“If the communication during your selection process isn’t great, it probably won’t be when you work with the firm either,” Sulka said.
Something else to consider: a firm’s workplace culture, and how that relates to the client-attorney relationship.
“I have been privileged to represent a number of longstanding clients for decades, including second and even third generations of certain families,” Arnoff said. “I try to represent my clients, whether large or small, as if they are members of my own family. My clients know that I make myself available to assist them at any given time and on most any type of matter.
“Having practiced law for over 40 years, my clients constantly challenge me with problems that are almost always different, intellectually stimulating, and never boring.”
“If the culture puts their employees first, it creates pride in the work that comes out of the firm,” Sulka said. “Frantz Ward puts a significant emphasis on doing great work while respecting work-life balance. Furthermore, ask around and see what the firm’s reputation is.”
The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association lists a membership of more than 5,500 lawyers. When selecting one of them – or a group of many – your decision may come down to something as simple as this:
“Look for a firm that will defend your interests,” Sulka said. “After all, by seeking representation you are looking for your best chance to succeed.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.