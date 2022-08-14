Moscarino & Treu LLP joined Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC on Aug. 1, bringing eight attorney’s to Buckingham’s Cleveland office.
Buckingham, with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Canton, has been steadily growing its headcount with about 35 attorneys and deepening its areas of expertise over the years.
“We’ve actually grown, I think, significantly,” Steve Dimengo, president and managing partner at Buckingham, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 5. “With the most recent addition, we have close to 35 attorneys, but we’ve had some turnover. We’ve had some really healthy growth in the right areas and continue to grow.”
Dimengo has been at Buckingham for over 33 years and has served as the managing partner for the last four years.
Moscarino & Treu Cleveland was founded by George Moscarino and Kris Treu in 1998, and they grew their litigation practice with a focus on professional liability and medical malpractice.
Buckingham, which has served the region for over 100 years, has expertise in business, litigation, employment and labor, real estate and construction, health and medicine, and trusts and estates.
Dimengo said the discussion of acquiring Moscarino & Treu began about two years ago as they discussed the benefits for both firms through the acquisition.
“We recognized that they were a really strong litigation group and could only enhance our practice, and we could enhance their practice as well,” said Dimengo, a Cuyahoga Falls resident.
He said as a larger firm, Buckingham offers more opportunities and Moscarino & Treu brings more expertise and experience to the firm, especially as litigators and representing medical care providers.
“It just makes us that much stronger from a depth and breadth perspective,” Dimengo said. “I think we can compete with any firm on a litigation front. We feel stronger in all areas that we practice, but this gives us that much more strength in litigation experience. They have just really impeccable credentials, expertise and experience.”
What makes Buckingham unique is its ability to provide expertise in the areas its attorneys practice and to go up against much larger firms in Northeast Ohio, he said.
“I’m just really excited about what is happening at Buckingham,” Dimengo said. “We have an incredible culture, lots of energy, and if anything, the opportunities that exist for us to continue to grow in terms of numbers of attorneys are seemingly endless. We have a lot of momentum.”
Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC has offices at 1375 E. 9th Street in downtown Cleveland, 3800 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn and 4277 Munson Street NW in Canton.