Buckley King, which is headquartered in Cleveland, has expanded to Dayton with Altick & Corwin Co., L.P.A. joining the firm.
Not only does the merger add to Buckley King’s Ohio footprint, it brings expanded practice areas including public-sector/municipal law, a military-focused family law practice and a niche practice in identification and asset protection for Mega Millions and Ohio Lottery winners.
“We value the unique opportunity that Altick brings to the firm and look forward to deepening our full-range of practices, and fortifying our continuing initiatives to bring a quality of service unmatched by other mid-sized, interdisciplinary law firms,” Buckley King managing partner Brent M. Buckley said in a July 28 news release.
Altick has been in Dayton since 1853. The firm helps local businesses and government entities. It focuses on business law, government and municipal law, real estate, creditors’ rights, trusts and estates, probate, divorce and family law, criminal law and personal injury.
“We are excited about the merger and the opportunity to broaden our practice areas,” Altick managing partner Scott A. Liberman said in the news release. “Bringing the Buckley King firm to Dayton is a welcomed expansion for the legal community and a commitment to continue to provide quality services to our clients.”
Liberman will serve as partner-in-charge of Buckley King’s Dayton office.