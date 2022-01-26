Over 60% of the United States population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Our World In Data, a scientific online publication. As more people get vaccinated, businesses have had to figure out what to do about unvaccinated employees and customers. This has caused a shift in policy, as well as controversy in some cases.
Nancy Barnes, partner and practice group leader for labor and employment at Thompson Hine LLP in Cleveland, Brandon Collier, president at Collier and Associates in Pepper Pike, and Pam Krivda, partner in the employment and labor relations department at Taft Law in Cleveland, said employers can mandate vaccines, with a few exceptions.
Collier said businesses can do whatever they want in terms of requiring masks and vaccine mandates.
“There’s no prohibition on that,” he said. “They can certainly fire people if they want for violating their COVID rules. ”
In general, Barnes said the courts have upheld the right of an employer to require employees to be vaccinated as a general rule. However, there are exceptions that employers have to provide to employees if they fall into certain categories. For example, Barnes said if an employee has some sort of medical condition or disability that would prevent them from being able to get the vaccine at any point because they have some sort of condition that they’re dealing with, then employers are required under either federal law or state law to go through a process to see if they can accommodate the person’s medical or disability issue.
“Same thing applies if somebody has a religious objection to getting the vaccine,” Barnes said. “Employers have to go through a process to determine whether or not the person has a sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from getting vaccinated, and then figure out whether or not they can accommodate that person’s religious objection.”
Krivda said this also applies to customers of a retail operation, with a couple of nuances. Krivda gave an example of a store deciding for the safety of employees and other customers that anybody who comes in must be vaccinated. If a person has a disability that prevents them from getting a vaccination, the store must try to find a way that they can still use the goods and services the same way anybody else would.
“This could be, for example, requiring proof of a recent test,” Krivda said. “If you have a person who has a disability that prohibits them either getting vaccinated or undergoing the weekly tests, you still have to try to figure out a way that they can use the business anyway, just like anybody else would. I haven’t heard yet of a condition that prevents somebody from undergoing a weekly test.”
Businesses can provide incentives for their employees to get vaccinated, but Barnes said this can become complicated because, depending on the incentives that are provided, that can cause problems regarding other laws in the employee benefits area and violations of the Employee Retirement Security Act, which is a federal law that deals with employee benefit programs.
“Generally some relatively de minimis incentives that can be provided that don’t typically create any sorts of problems are things like gift cards, lottery ticket raffles and things like that,” Barnes said. “Things that are probably under the $200 threshold. Those kinds of incentives are not likely to run afoul of any of the other types of issues that could be a problem if you start getting into things that are of a more substantial nature.”