Intellectual property partners Michael J. Medley and Todd E. Behrens, senior attorney Philip G. Ammar and associate attorney Thomas R. Irwin recently joined Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP intellectual property practice group.
The attorneys joined Calfee from firm Medley, Behrens & Lewis, LLC, which focused on intellectual property law and represented large global 500 corporations, mid-sized Fortune 1,000 corporations and small private companies, according to a news release.
Intellectual property legal administrative assistant Nichole Kuklisin, who previously served as office manager and paralegal at Medley, Behrens & Lewis, will join the four attorneys at Calfee.
The four attorneys bring notable experience with high-profile clients and intellectual property matters that will add to the depth of expertise within Calfee’s intellectual property group, which already boasts one of the largest intellectual property and information technology practices in the Midwest, according to the release.
Calfee is in Cleveland where the Medley, Behrens & Lewis team joining the firm will relocate from Independence.
“Mike Medley, Todd Behrens and the team they bring are excellent people of the highest caliber,” John S. Cipolla, vice chairman of the firm and co-chair of Calfee’s intellectual property practice group, said in the release. “They are among the most respected high technology, software and electronics patent attorneys in the country with clients located across the entire United States and around the world.”
Mark W. McDougall, partner and co-chair of Calfee’s intellectual property practice group, said in the release, “Mike and Todd have built an extraordinary team and are well-known in the high-tech world for the level of service they provide to their clients. Their practice fits well with our group’s footprint and adds to our deep bench of attorneys with electrical and computer engineering backgrounds, positioning Calfee as a leader in its ability to handle IP issues in these fields moving forward.”
According to the release, as a registered patent attorney, Medley has drafted and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications. He works with clients and their in-house legal teams to ensure an understanding in the dynamic areas of patent law, including subject matter eligibility. In addition, Medley assists clients in developing and managing their patent portfolios across different jurisdictions, including drafting and negotiating software licenses, asserting patent rights and drafting non-infringement and freedom to operate opinions. Medley also responds to allegations of patent infringement, counsels in product design to help clients avoid infringing patents held by others, and advises clients on national and international data privacy laws, the release stated.
“We are proud and excited to join Calfee’s IP group, which has an impeccable reputation throughout the country,” Medley said in the release. “Our clients will continue to benefit from our knowledge and experience with respect to their businesses and technologies, while further benefiting from Calfee’s deep talent pool.”
Behrens’ technical background enables him to counsel clients on various intellectual property matters, including providing advice on patentability, non-infringement and designing around others’ intellectual property, according to the release. He is well-versed in patent procurement and strategic patent portfolio development in the electrical, mechanical, software, biomedical and business method technology fields, and has conducted due-diligence in preparation of various intellectual property transactions and rendered invalidity, non-infringement, patentability and freedom to operate opinions. He also has counseled clients with respect to trademark selection and prepared and prosecuted trademark applications, the release stated.
“Calfee provides a platform for us to continue to serve our clients in the best ways possible, while also meeting any additional needs of our clients that may arise in the future. Calfee’s team includes people with a wide breadth of experience, which will be an invaluable resource for our clients,” Behrens said in the release.
Ammar is an experienced patent attorney. He has prosecuted cases before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and has provided guidance to foreign counsel in responding to office actions before the Chinese Patent Office, Japanese Patent Office and European Patent Office, and routinely drafts patent applications in a range of fields such as quantum computing, autonomous navigation, industrial material handling, radar processing and telescopic control algorithms, according to the release.
Irwin is a registered patent attorney with a background in electrical engineering who has drafted and prosecuted patent applications relating to a variety of technologies including optical devices, integrated electro-optical systems, radar and lidar systems, autonomous vehicles, signal and image processing, electrochemical devices, control systems, rocket guidance, cryptology and quantum optical communications, health care software, mechanical systems and others, according to the release. Irwin has experience in prosecuting trademark applications, coordinating national and international patent filings for the firm’s clients, and pursuing intellectual property protection in the United States for clients based overseas.