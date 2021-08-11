After COVID-19 vaccinations became widely available several months ago, workplaces around the country started welcoming back employees. But this return only created more questions. One big question was whether businesses can mandate vaccines for employees.
Sarah Leyshock, partner with Taft Law, and Miriam Rosen, chair of the labor and employment practice group at McDonald Hopkins, both in Cleveland, said vaccine mandates are legal in the workplace, but a few things must be considered.
Rosen said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission doesn’t always approve of mandates on vaccines, but because of the current public safety issue, it has said it’s permissible for an employer to require vaccines.
Leyshock said no law exists prohibiting an employer from requiring employees to be vaccinated and the issue has become one of a practical matter, rather than legal.
“There’s a lot of discussion and contemplation among employees about whether they want to be vaccinated for a variety of reasons,” Leyshock said. “Employers in Ohio face a shortage of labor that’s been going on for a while and it has intensified over the past year or more during the pandemic. If they have an employee shortage, they can’t operate their business, or if they think there’ll be a mass exodus of employees if they mandate it, they do seem to be taking that into account.”
There are exceptions to these mandates employers must abide by, however. If a person can’t get vaccinated due to a medical reason, that condition might be covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If vaccines are against one’s religious beliefs, that is protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In this situation, an employer could try to evaluate whether it could accommodate the employee through some other means.
“So, if you can’t be vaccinated, you might have to continue to wear a mask, which might be a reasonable accommodation,” Rosen said. “Depending on the nature of your job, if you can’t be vaccinated for a medical or religious reason, you might continue to work at home if remote work is a reasonable option. You might do what we’re seeing in a number of places now, which requires weekly testing, or even more often than that.”
Rosen added incentives are permissible. However, employers must be cognizant the incentive is not so great that it doesn’t really give the employee a choice. Employers have to be particularly careful in health care settings where they’re administering the vaccine and also giving an incentive, because then it feels more like pressure than an incentive, Rosen said. But most employers have a generally broad ability to offer incentives to strongly encourage vaccines.
“Some employers are saying they want everyone to get vaccinated, they’re strongly encouraging it, and if you’re an employee who travels, they may not be authorized to travel if they are not vaccinated,” Rosen said. “For some employees, that could be a problem if they can’t go see a customer or a client. That’s something else that employers are doing other than incentives, they might be limiting things that the employees can do. In some types of businesses, employers are saying you can’t come to the office If you’re not vaccinated.”
Leyshock said employers want to go back to having as much protocol in the physical environment as possible. They may want to reiterate employees are not to come to work if they’re sick. Employers may also consider going back to requiring masks for everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, Leyshock added.
“And so I think we’re finding that’s not working out and so employers are now starting to take a harder look at if they should make employees disclose whether they’re vaccinated,” Leyshock said. “Should they make everyone wear a mask regardless of their vaccine status? Should we go back to more work-at-home if we had come back to the office? Should we start separating and rotating our workforce to eliminate the number of people in the office at once? So, we’re kind of going back to where we were, but with a much more informed perspective. And I think everyone’s goal here is to not let transmission rates get to the point of having to shut down our businesses again.”