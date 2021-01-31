As the COVID-19 vaccine filters its way down to the general public and lower risk groups, employers are wondering if they can and should require employees to be vaccinated.
According to the Pew Research Center, about 20% of Americans do not plan to be vaccinated and feel certain they will not change their minds. Early experiences with nursing home and health care workers reveal in some facilities as many as 60% of employees have refused available vaccines. If this trend translates to other business sectors, employers may be left to question how they will ever be able to return to normal operations unless they require employees to be vaccinated.
Last month, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance indicating employers can require employees to get vaccinated. Importantly, according to the guidance, such a requirement would not constitute an unlawful medical examination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. “If a vaccine is administered to an employee by an employer for protection against contracting COVID-19,” the EEOC reasoned, “the employer is not seeking information about an individual’s impairments or current health status and, therefore, it is not (an unlawful) medical examination.”
But as with most issues involving employment law, it’s never simple. EEOC guidance does not carry the force of law; it remains to be seen whether courts will adopt its interpretation. Moreover, given the many concerns that could be raised by objecting employees, employers should still exercise significant caution when deciding whether to mandate vaccinations.
Even if a mandatory vaccine policy is not itself unlawful, asking pre-screening vaccination questions may be. If, for example, an employer decides to directly administer the vaccine – or directly contracts with a company to administer the vaccine – any pre-screening vaccination questions could elicit information about employees’ disabilities. Such questioning may constitute an unlawful medical examination unless the employer can show the screening is job related and consistent with business necessity. To meet this standard, there must be objective evidence that an unvaccinated employee will pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others.
Employers must also be careful when requiring employees to submit proof of vaccination. Although an employer can lawfully request such proof, employers should not ask follow-up questions that could reveal information regarding employees’ potential disabilities. For this reason, the EEOC advises that an “employer may want to warn the employee not to provide any medical information as part of the proof in order to avoid implicating the ADA.”
Additionally, in response to a vaccination mandate, an employee may inform an employer that they cannot be vaccinated due to a medical disability. Generally, employers have a legal duty to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities. Unless the employee’s inability to be vaccinated poses a direct threat to health and safety (and this threat cannot be mitigated), the employer will likely have an obligation to accommodate the employee’s disability. Some employers, for instance, may be able to accommodate unvaccinated employees by permitting them to temporarily work from home.
Mandatory vaccination policies may – in addition to implicating the ADA – raise questions under other statutes and laws. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, for instance, protects employees against discrimination on the basis of religion. Should an employee object to vaccination because of a sincerely held religious belief, an employer may have to accommodate this employee, too. Employees are entitled to accommodations for religious beliefs and practices so long as the accommodations do not pose an undue hardship on the employer.
As employers begin to consider the implementation of mandatory vaccine policies, they are well advised to exercise caution, review state and federal employment laws, and take steps to prepare for accommodation requests.
Many employers are developing vaccine education plans to gain buy-in and support from their workforces. In environments that are not particularly high-risk, many employers have opted to issue a strong recommendation to employees to encourage vaccination, rather than mandating it. Other employers are taking a more novel approach by financially incentivizing their employees to get vaccinated. One health care system has offered employees a $500 bonus, but only if they vaccinate. Dollar General has followed suit offering its employees four hours extra pay if they get vaccinated.
As we hopefully get closer to the vaccine being available to everyone who wants it, employers should be planning for how they intend to address this important issue.
Ann-Marie Ahern is a principal who leads the employment law group at Cleveland-based McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman.