Chautauqua Institution and Campaign Legal Center, launched a partnership Nov. 1 meant to further their missions and democracy, according to a news release.
The launch was celebrated during the Chautauqua Institution’s CHQ Assembly with a conversation between Trevor Potter, who is the Campaign Legal Center founder and president and Republican former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, and Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill. The pair discussed issues about the midterm election.
“Trevor Potter has presented on the Chautauqua Lecture Series twice in the past, most recently during Week Five of the 2022 Summer Assembly when we explored the theme ‘The Vote and Democracy,’” Hill said in the release. “We realized then that there was much more we could do together to pursue our common commitments to advancing democracy through education and dialogue.”
Potter said in the release, “CLC is honored to partner with the Chautauqua Institution at this critical time for our democracy. The airwaves and online spaces are awash with misinformation about our elections, and partisan actors are constantly probing for weak spots in order to gain an advantage while the powers that be repeatedly fail to hold them accountable. It is my sincere hope that this collaboration will help connect voters with the tools they need to exercise their rights, while elevating awareness about rising threats to our electoral process.”
For more information, visit assembly.chq.org or campaignlegal.org/latest.