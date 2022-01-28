Principal

McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA: Jonathan Wolnik

Partners

Frantz Ward LLP: Alan B. Dailide and Angela D. Lydon

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP: Jessica B. Beringer, Sonja C. Rice, Joel S. Sonnenberg and Andrew J. Wolf

Jones Day: John Saada Jr.

Tucker Ellis LLP: Michael Craig, Nicole Gage, Christopher Gardino, Marc Greenberg, Monee Takla Hanna, Steven E. Lauridsen, Nicole Braden Lewis, Ronie Schmelz, Anthony Vacanti and Charissa Walker

Ulmer & Berne LLP: Sarah M. Benoit, Douglas A. Gastright, Steven P. Larson, Alvin E. Matthews, Jr., Jeffrey J. Patter, Katherine M. Poldneff and Adam R. Watowicz

Counsel

Tucker Ellis LLP: Elisabeth Arko and David Bernstein

Ulmer & Berne LLP: Alyson Terrell

Information submitted by law firms.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you