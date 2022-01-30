At Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, we stand out for our outstanding faculty, affordable tuition, state-of-the art trial courtroom, learning commons, and solo practice incubator, consistently high bar passage rate, national award-winning moot court teams, downtown campus a short walk away from most of Cleveland’s legal employers, hands-on experiential opportunities and cutting-edge programs.
• We are Northeast Ohio’s most reliable legal talent pipeline.
Every first-year student is matched with an alumnus who is a resource to them throughout law school and beyond. There are more graduates of our law school in Northeast Ohio than any other law school in the nation.
• We are a top-ranked law school.
We are the top-ranked public law school in Northern Ohio, nationally ranked by U.S. News in 12 law specialties, and named a “Top Law School” in health, business, tax, international and criminal law by PreLaw Magazine.
• We are student-centered.
We are there for our students from Jump Start, a unique summer program offered to all admitted students prior to the fall semester, to the Academic Excellence Program, an academic support program conducted by high achieving upper-level students, to the Peer Tutoring Program, where upper-level students provide tutoring to any student seeking assistance.
• We are committed to our mission of “Learn Law. Live Justice.”
We consistently have been the law school for many women and men who have broken gender, race, ethnic and economic barriers. Examples include former Mayor Carl Stokes, U.S. Rep. Louis Stokes, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart and former Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.
• We educate lawyer-leaders.
We are a law school that not only educates great lawyers, we educate great leaders. Our nationally recognized leadership and law program focuses on teaching not only legal skills but also leadership skills.
• We offer a cutting-edge curriculum.
We anticipate where the world is going and get there early. We are the only law school in the nation with both a Center for Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection and a Global Space Law Center.
• We use the city and the world as our classroom.
We have an Appellate Advocacy Clinic, Civil Litigation Clinic, Community Advocacy Clinic, Transactional Law Clinic and Pop-Up Practicums on breaking current issues such as police reform, wrongful convictions, and bail reform.
• We offer great value.
In Prelaw Magazine’s Best Value Law Schools magazine, our law school earned an A- for Best Value based on an analysis of schools “where graduates have excellent chances of passing the bar and getting a legal job without taking on a ton of debt.”
Lee Fisher is dean of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University.
The CJN offered each Ohio law school an opportunity to submit a Deans column. Some opted not to participate.