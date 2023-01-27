What sets your school apart from others?
We stand out for our outstanding faculty, state-of-the art trial courtroom, learning commons, consistently high bar passage rate, national award-winning moot court teams, downtown campus a short walk away from most of Cleveland’s legal employers, hands-on experiential opportunities, and cutting-edge programs such as cybersecurity and global space law.
We are the top-ranked public law school in northern Ohio, nationally ranked in 12 law specialties, and named a “top law school” in health, business, tax, international and criminal law by PreLaw Magazine. Our part-time program is the top-ranked program in Ohio, and our new online part-time J.D. program is one of the very few online JD programs in the nation.
What advice would you offer someone looking to select a law school?
Look for a law school that is student-centered and offers great value. We are there for our students every step of the way from Jump Start, a unique summer program offered to all admitted students prior to the fall semester, to a wide variety of faculty, staff, student and alumni academic support programs such as the student Peer Tutoring Program and our Bar Preparation Program.
In Prelaw Magazine’s Best Value Law Schools magazine, we were ranked one of the top law schools in the nation “where graduates have excellent chances of passing the bar and getting a legal job without taking on a ton of debt.”
What services do you provide to help your graduates obtain their first position?
We are Northeast Ohio’s most reliable legal talent pipeline. Every first-year student is matched with an alumnus who is a resource to them throughout law school and beyond. There are more graduates of our law school in Northeast Ohio than any other law school in the nation, which enables us to offer extraordinary externship and job opportunities. Through our groundbreaking clinics, we use the city and the world as our classroom. We also offer strategic support for entrepreneurial students through our unique Solo Practice Incubator.
Lee Fisher is dean of Cleveland State University School of Law.