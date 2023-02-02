Brayden Garrard will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Feb. 4, at Solon Chabad. Brayden is the son of Ashley and Brett Garrard, and the brother of Bailey and Beckett. He is the grandson of Ileen and Larry Boro of Solon, and Stan and Diane Garrard of Brownsberg, Ind. Brayden attends Solo…