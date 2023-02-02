The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and reminiscing on its successful run in helping attorneys and the people of Cleveland.
Becky Ruppert McMahon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and Bar Foundation, discussed how the bar association serves the community and legal professionals.
“The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation exists to promote the rule of law and to support those who work in and with the legal industry,” Ruppert McMahon told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Promoting the rule of law – which means advancing a system of laws that is clear, accessible and evenly applied to all citizens – can be traced to our founding documents created in March of 1873.”
While much has changed in the years since, the rule of law remains the foundation’s guiding principle, she said.
The association traces back to two other associations – the Cleveland Bar Association and the Cuyahoga County Bar Association, she pointed out.
“The Cleveland Bar came first, founded in 1873 by 53 lawyers whose first order of business was to demand the resignation of a federal judge because he evidenced, ‘such a want of integrity and such moral turpitude as to destroy all confidence in his judicial administration,’” she said.
The Cleveland Bar Association’s success in establishing itself led to several of its members playing instrumental roles in the launches of the Ohio State Bar Association in 1880 and the American Bar Association in 1888, Ruppert McMahon said.
“In 1927, 64 members of the Cleveland Bar Association branched out to create the Cuyahoga County Bar Association so that it could become ‘a non-sectarian, non-political bar association which would educate attorneys in the practical and ethical considerations of the profession,’” she said. “Over time, the county bar became known as an association for small or solo law firm practitioners, while the Cleveland Bar served predominantly lawyers from larger firms.”
After several decades apart, the two bars rejoined together to create the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association in 2008, she said.
“Today, we are more than 4,500 members strong,” Ruppert McMahon said. “We provide continuing legal education and professional resources to attorneys, judges, paralegals, law students and other business professionals who work in and with the legal industry.”
The association strives to be a leader within the Northeast Ohio community and provides civic education programs for middle school and high school students, scholarship and mentoring programs for college and law students and workforce development programs, she said.
“We remain committed to our Northeast Ohio neighbors and to the critical role the law plays in our democracy,” she stated.
To celebrate the 150th anniversary, the association has launched a podcast called “My BarStory,” which features distinguished leaders and bar members discussing the highlights of their careers and what inspired them to pursue careers in law, she said.
“We’re also featuring special content telling the history of our bar in our monthly magazine for members, the Bar Journal,” she said. “Each month will feature a different era, and different authors to tell the story.”
The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association thinks the 150th anniversary deserves “the biggest party in bar history,” she said.
They will be expanding their Rock the Foundation Gala at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on June 24 to commemorate this milestone year.
She said her hopes for the future are that the association will continue to provide leadership and hands-on action to keep the community and democracy strong.
“While we’re celebrating 150 years of past success, we are very much looking forward, planning for decades to come, including the development of a new, game-changing initiative – the Cleveland Legal Collaborative – which will enable newer lawyers to partner with seasoned lawyers to help Clevelanders who have serious legal issues, but who are unable to access or qualify for free assistance through Legal Aid,” Ruppert McMahon said.