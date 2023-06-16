The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will honor some of its members with its Legacy150 awards as part of its 150th anniversary celebration.
Any CMBA member attorney could’ve been nominated for one of two awards – the Living Legacy Awards, which honors lawyers whose leadership, innovation and professional excellence has transformed the legal, business and/or civic arena in Greater Cleveland over their careers, and the Legacy in the Making Awards, which recognizes lawyers early in their careers that have demonstrated a career trajectory “destined for greatness,” according to a news release.
Nominations were submitted throughout March and April, and the selection committee chose the nominees over the course of a several week process. The selection committee included bar foundation president Larry W. Zukerman; bar foundation president-elect Meredith C. Shoop; Bar Foundation Vice President of Finance and Endowment Paul V. Capka; Bar Foundation Directors Kelly A. Albin, Karl A. Bekeny, Thomas G. Haren, Ashley L. Jones, Eric B. Levasseur, Lee Ann O’Brien, Michael S. Tucker, Sonali B. Wilson, and James N. Young; bar association president-elect Judge John J. Russo; and bar association directors Nicholas A. DiCello, Renuka Raman and Melanie A. Shakarian.
“The committee worked diligently to select honorees who are remarkable attorneys, leaders, and community advocates,” Zukerman said in the release. “Each honoree has made an indelible mark on our Bar Association, the legal profession and the Greater Cleveland community.”
Honorees will be recognized at Rock the Bar on June 24 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland. As part of the festivities, The Blue Water Kings will perform, along with dinner and open bars. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for the main event, with a special VIP reception starting at 6. Event attire is “rocktail,” a combination of rock and roll and cocktail wear.
Proceeds from the event will support the Legacy150 Anniversary Fund.
“Rock the Bar will be the biggest party in Bar history,” Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association CEO Becky Ruppert McMahon said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to host this once in a lifetime celebration that will include recognition of CMBA Members who have transformed both our Bar and our broader community.”
Living Legacy Awards honorees are:
Awatef Assad, Cuyahoga County
Michael J. Frantz, Frantz Ward LLP
Ian N. Friedman, Friedman Menashe Nemecek & Long LLC
Karen L. Giffen, Perez Morris
Mary C. Groth, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association
Steven S. Kaufman, Ulmer & Berne LLP
Hugh E. McKay, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
Jay Milano, Milano Law
Hon. Dan Aaron Polster, United States District Court
Jan L. Roller, Perez Morris
Barbara K. Roman, Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis
Carter E. Strang, retired Tucker Ellis LLP
Hon. Joan Synenberg, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
Adrian D. Thompson, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Robert C. Tucker, Tucker Ellis LLP
Michael N. Ungar, Ulmer & Berne LLP
Peter H. Weinberger, Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP
Margaret W. Wong, Margaret W. Wong & Associates, LLC
Legacy in the Making Awards honorees are:
Brandon E. Brown, Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
Tera N. Coleman, BakerHostetler
Mag. Kira Sandra Krivosh, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division
For more information, visit clemetrobar.org. Tickets for Rock the Bar start at $250 and can be purchased at bit.ly/43WGx7E.