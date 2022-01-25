Collier & Associates, Inc., and its law firm Collier & Associates Co., L.P.A., is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Established in 1971, the firm is a national law and financial consulting firm. It publishes a bimonthly C&A Doctors’ Newsletter, serving thousands of subscribers with advice on tax savings, investing, insurance, practice management and practice transitions. The law firm, founded by Harvey Sarner, assists doctors nationwide with practice transitions, including appraisals, associate employment agreements, partnership agreements and outright sale transactions.
According to Collier & Associates’ website, Sarner began his career with the American Dental Association in 1961 and left in 1971 to begin the practice. When he retired in 1987, Richard Collier took over the practice after 19 years in a private practice firm. His son and current president Brandon Collier, who is also managing partner and practicing attorney of the law firm, joined the firm in 2001 and has led it since 2007 following his father’s passing.
“It’s very gratifying to hit our 50th year,” Collier said. “What keeps us going is that we don’t really sell anything. We don’t promote anything or invite people in to sell them things past our subscriptions to our newsletters or attendance at our seminars. The biggest asset we have is objectivity, being unbiased in our work and offering reasonable advice. That is what has kept it going.”
Collier is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994, a Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland in 1997, and a Master of Laws in Taxation degree from New York University School of Law in 2001. Harnessing that legal knowledge, Collier said five decades of success is also due to being “similarly situated” to its clients.
“I’m a lawyer, I have a professional practice just as they do,” he said. “The issues to me and my family’s practice tend to be the same issues that are important to them. All of these motivations give a good foundation to the type of advice they want to hear. You put yourself in their shoes. If the way you deal with the issues is the same way they are, the advice you’re giving is much more appreciated and they trust it.”
Its longevity also lies in the firm’s practice area – working with dentists.
“The dental profession has proved to be very resilient,” Collier said. “People need dental care. And it wasn’t really until 2008 that any recession ever really impacted dentistry. Regardless of what was going on in the economy, doctors and their practices have done fine. If you can build a reputation where you’re known to offer sound advice, it’s appreciated.”
With more birthdays on the horizon, Collier said he hopes the future will give way to more successes.
“The past has been so rewarding that I hope the future will be more of the same,” he said. “The goal is to expand our subscription base, the law practice and seminar attendees, and continue to bring in great partners and associates that we have over the years. The goal is to grow and there is definitely a place for this firm.”