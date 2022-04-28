The Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination based on a disability, but it’s not always clear to many lay people when they have a valid complaint. Legal experts from the Chandra Law Firm and Liner Legal, both in Cleveland, shared their thoughts on when a person may have a legitimate ADA complaint and what steps they should take when they do.
Patrick Haney, associate attorney at Chandra Law Firm, said there are several components to the ADA, including a section regarding public services and access to those services, and an area dedicated to employment. He said most ADA cases deal with employment issues, and most commonly regarding a denial of reasonable accommodation.
Andrew November, who handles ADA cases with Liner Legal, said one of the most challenging aspects regarding a potential ADA lawsuit is the legal concept of standing.
“Standing means that the injury is likely to occur again,” November said. “So, it can be very difficult for individuals to bring ADA suits without successfully showing standing. Standing is a judicially created doctrine, which means courts have created that by interpreting lawsuits.”
He said part of his practice involves representing deaf individuals who are denied sign language interpreters when they visit the hospital. He said a common argument made against these potential lawsuits is that the injury isn’t likely to occur again, and therefore not applicable, and that makes showing it is likely to happen again one of the most important aspects in a case.
While both attorneys recommend that people that believe they have a valid ADA complaint should speak with an attorney early on in the process, both also said the first step in the process shouldn’t be to threaten to sue the person or business, it should be to try to educate them, and see if the accommodation can be made without involving the legal system.
Haney said speaking to a lawyer early can help, because they can help with a requirement under both the ADA and Ohio Revised Code requiring plaintiffs to file a charge of discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the Ohio Civil Rights Commission before filing a lawsuit, and one has to do it within 300 days of the incident.
“I think it’s important to reach out to, ideally, a plaintiff employment attorney early and they can give you guidance on whether you have a case and they can assist you on bringing that charge and representing you for that charge,” he said.
Haney also said that there aren’t any “magic words,” and you don’t actually need to use the term “reasonable accommodation” when requesting one to have it be a legal request, and it doesn’t necessarily need to be made in writing, though Haney recommends people do write out the request to keep documentation.
“When you request a reasonable accommodation, what that requires under the ADA is what’s called an interactive process to determine what would be a reasonable accommodation,” he said. “I tell clients both sides need to participate in this in good faith. If the employer doesn’t go through the interactive process or fails to provide the accommodation, that can be the basis for a lawsuit. If the employee doesn’t go through this interactive process, then the employee won’t be able to bring a lawsuit down the road.”
November said one of the biggest misconceptions he sees with ADA cases is an assumption that these are simply people seeking money and looking to shake down businesses.
“I think a lot of people would be surprised to know that the ADA does not provide monetary damages for claims,” he said. “Meaning, in plain English, you do not get money when you sue a person under the ADA. You get what is called ‘injunctive relief,’ which means a court ordered to change something.”
He said there is money involved for attorney’s fees, as the ADA allows for plaintiffs to seek to have the defendants cover their legal fees. Occasionally, ADA remedies can also include money for lost wages, but the ADA does not impose punitive damages.
“Nobody’s getting rich on the ADA,” November said.
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.