The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many employees to work from home. For professionals, like lawyers, who rely on face-to-face conversations it can be quite a change.
According to Robert D. Boroff, partner at Gallagher Sharp LLP in Cleveland; Sandra Buzney, attorney at Sandra J. Buzney Co. in Shaker Heights; and Howard Rabb, managing partner at Dworken & Bernstein Co., LPA in Cleveland, firms across Northeast Ohio are making changes to be able to assist clients during a time of social distancing.
At Buzney’s firm, she explained remote systems had already been in place before Ohio’s stay-at-home order, including remote-client-management software and telephone system.
“For example, when we receive an email, a phone message is left at the office and we can listen to it,” she said. “We can also initiate a call through our software and download anything faxed to the office. The paralegal has a Google phone number so that clients may reach her directly and I often provide my cell phone number. I have incurred additional expenses to use an online postage service from home, enrolled in some premium services like Zoom and upgraded some staff equipment for home use.”
For staff at Dworken & Bernstein, Rabb said a lot of his work has been done through telephone conferences through Zoom and FaceTime. He added, jokingly, saying he used to only have to charge his cell phone in full once a day, and now he is doing it two times a day.
“The interesting thing about Zoom is people are showing up in numbers,” he said. “It’s easier because they don’t have to commit time to get back and forth to a meeting. Our office has also enacted significant protocol changes in the way we operate. We went remote almost three weeks ago, including general staff. We made sure everyone had sufficient internet access, and now opposed to just attorneys working remotely sometimes, it’s everyone.”
Gallagher Sharp was also proactive in preparing remote access before the pandemic, Boroff said. Some of the changes include “state-of-the-art technology,” transitioning all staff to work from home and creating a COVID-19 task force to track updates about the pandemic.
“We recognized that the virus could very well make its way to our area and we began putting into place numerous contingency plans should a stay-at-home policy be implemented at the federal or state level,” he noted. “Our No. 1 priority is to ensure the safety of both our employees and clients, while also continuing to provide high-quality legal services.”
Though each firm was somewhat prepared to make the switch, the professionals said there has been some change.
Buzney explained her office stopped seeing clients in person before the stay-at-home order was issued. Important information is requested via email, and for extra security, a client portal is available. If documents need to be notarized, Buzney said attorneys will watch a client sign a paper through a screen door or window.
“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a few exceptions, this was all done in person,” she added.
Rabb said the change has been rough, especially in his specialty of estate planning and bankruptcy, but it’s necessary.
“I’ve always worked remotely once in a while,” he stated. “But to do it every day, we still have a certain degree of client files, like what I do with estate planning and bankruptcy which are very file intensive, we need to access those hard files often. So, I’m meeting with my staff separately and we’re super careful. It may be inefficient, but we’re choosing our health over efficiency.”
As Gallagher Sharp was prepared for the change, working remotely wasn’t an issue. But, Boroff said he’s run into other hardships.
“While the firm has been able to operate remotely, I do miss my colleagues and look forward to being able to return to the office with them,” he said.
Though far from over, the lawyers said remote work during the pandemic could impact the return to in-office work.
“I will not be surprised if firms become more open to the idea of virtual offices or allowing their attorneys to work remotely more often,” Boroff said. “There is certainly something to say for being in a physical office and being able to interact with colleagues face-to-face, but if you have the technology that allows for remote access, we are finding that it is possible to provide top-notch legal service from anywhere.”
Buzney said, “If staff can work remotely, this may become the norm as opposed to the exception.”
Rabb added, “The next time something like this comes along, we would be able to jump back into it a lot quicker. Can you imagine this happening 15 years ago? It’d be more of a disaster than it is now. Companies may figure out that you don’t have to have that physical meeting because employees were just as productive doing it on the phone or video.”