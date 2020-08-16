When the pandemic began in the United States, many citizens fell on hard times. Though the one-time stimulus check helped some stay on their feet, money continues to be tight – with millions filing for unemployment weekly. As federal talks continue regarding further assistance, many Americans are struggling to stay on top of their bills, including rent.
According to Morgan R. Caruso, owner/managing partner at Morgan R. Caruso, Attorney at Law in Cleveland; Alan C. Hochheiser, principal at MauriceWutscher in Beachwood; and Jeffrey Leikin, attorney and owner at Jeffrey A. Leikin Esq. LLC in Cleveland, this causes increased tension between tenants and landlords, as landlords try to meet their own property tax and mortgage payments. With a major eviction crisis on the horizon, the professionals said now is the time to prepare.
Caruso, who mainly practices criminal defense, has been on both ends of landlord/tenant dispute as she owns residential properties in Cleveland and serves as a landlord in all of them, and has represented some of her criminal clients in eviction defense. She explained the pandemic has created a “vicious cycle” in eviction law.
“Renters have been hit hard by the many layoffs in retail, restaurants and hospitality during this pandemic,” she noted. “On the other hand, landlords not receiving rent still have innumerable expenses to pay like mortgages, real estate taxes and maintenance. Essentially, both landlords and tenants are getting hurt here.”
Leikin explained eviction law and the pandemic conflict with each other, referencing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order 2020-08D to address the hardships being faced by small businesses during the pandemic.
“In this bill, the governor requested, but did not order, all landlords to suspend rent payments for 90 days to those small businesses facing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic and requested, but did not order, a moratorium on evictions by landlords,” he explained. “In addition, lenders were requested, but not ordered, to forbear payments on commercial mortgage loans over the same period of time.”
He continued by saying most landlords and lenders were supportive of DeWine’s order and worked with their tenants and borrowers, but some took a hard stance on rent payments despite the pandemic.
So what happens now?
Hochheiser explained all evictions at all levels are now able to proceed and many will be forced to go through with the process. He said in light of a potential surge in eviction cases to be heard by local courts, parties should explore other options over legal proceedings.
“One of the biggest things is for tenants to try and have a discussion with their landlord on how they can make payments or work together on the issue,” he said. “As moratoriums are lifted, the landlord has the right to evict the tenants should they have not paid. But, there are a few things to look at from a business standpoint. Say the landlord evicts a tenant, there are not a lot of people out there with the financial wherewithal to rent an apartment. So, I think it’s about having a conversation to do a payment plan as the economy improves and leases end.”
But it does make it a unique time for eviction law, Leikin said.
“It is a unique situation that the governor would be involved to the extent he has been through his executive orders,” he said. “I think you’re also seeing a lot of forbearance on past rent or loan payments due as a result of his actions. Lending institutions have also been willing to work with their clients over and above what we’ve seen in the past on overdue months.”
But what should you do if you find yourself facing eviction while the pandemic rages on?
Caruso said individuals should understand the difference between residential and commercial leases.
“It’s imperative to know that legally, residential leases are distinguishable from commercial ones,” she said. “Residential leases are governed by Section 5321 the Ohio Revised Code, which has not been amended by the state at this point, thus all those previsions still prevail. Commercial leases are by contract. So whatever is agreed on in lease is what the parties are bound by. Residential leases can’t just kick people out on the streets. In order for a residential landlord to take possession, they require a court order.”
It is also important to realize that no one is really at fault in this current situation, Hochheiser added.
“This is not a situation where (tenants) working and they decide to go spend money somewhere else,” he stated. “A lot of the individuals who rent could be younger working hourly at stores, restaurants and retail and those are starting to reopen. But we don’t know what the next weeks or months are going to look like. The most important thing is to communicate and do it early so you can get ahead of this.”