With the introduction of the COVID-19 pandemic, more questions have come up than answers, especially in employment law.
As things develop daily, employment law becomes more complex and unprecedented, Ann-Marie Ahern, principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland; Jamie LaPlante, of counsel at Bailey Cavalieri LLC in Columbus; and Ryan Neumeyer, member at McDonald Hopkins LLC in Cleveland, said.
“It’s kind of the fact that we went from an economic boom that we’ve never seen to an economic downturn that we’ve never seen in a matter of weeks,” Neumeyer said. “All the principles are there – that is the most difficult thing. We go back to 2008 and 2009, and use those things in employment law, those principles.”
Neumeyer added with the addition of new laws like the Families First Coronavirus Response Act or the CARES Act, which “made things very difficult for essential businesses.”
“What I’m seeing is a lot of folks and businesses will have employees that don’t want to come in, and justifiably so, they’re fearful,” he explained. “But now with the CARES Act, there is a $600 a week benefit, so some of these job categories in Ohio, you’re going to make over $800 to $1,000 a week, more than what they’d make when working. So, essential businesses are finding it hard to deal with that situation and get workers.”
Ahern said other issues lie in furloughing, laying off workers and cutting hours.
“Those who were thriving a month ago are faced with the difficult decision of layoffs and revenue, and questions that they weren’t planning for because it came on suddenly and has affected almost every business that there is,” she explained. “So, of course, there will be and should be several questions related to the rights and obligations of employers and employees. This wasn’t part of anyone’s strategy two months ago, and now it is all that they’re dealing with.”
Ahern noted most questions surrounding staffing lies in separating businesses – essential and nonessential. For essential businesses, there are healthcare institutions that are grappling with what they can ask of their employees, especially those with health concerns in their families. For less essential businesses, questions tend to deal with business forecasts and revenue, she added.
“So, employers are struggling to get up to speed on the provisions of these brand new laws as they’re implementing these decisions,” Ahern stated. “Then you also have to be mindful of the laws before these. So, there is a tremendous number of considerations for employers right now.”
LaPlante added, “It’s run the gamut from businesses having trouble getting employees to come in because of fear of contracting the virus to employers completely shutting down and needing to find the right fit for their employees, whether that is unemployment or paid family leave.”
LaPlante noted employment litigation itself has come to “a complete halt,” and lawyers have focused on the counseling aspect of their jobs.
“It’s walking them through the process as they first consider what needs to be done in the office to a week later, we’re talking about completely shutting down their entire office,” she said. “It’s moving very quickly with legal changes and the issues in society with how fast this all has been going. It’s a direct partnership all along the way.”
When it comes to keeping clients informed, Neumeyer said it’s also about keeping them updated in a way they understand.
“The problem we have right now is if you Google employment law, there is so much information out there right now,” he said. “So, I’ve been counseling my clients to try and keep it simple and for them to only look at certain information. Regardless of before or after COVID-19, I always tell them this. Safety first, look after the health of your clients, customers and employees, and make a decision based on that.”
When the pandemic eventually passes, the professionals said there will be some impact on employment policies.
“For a lot of people, it’s going to affect morale and policies going forward with employers on how they treated their employees through this,” LaPlante noted. “That is going to have a big part in either loyalty or disloyalty going forward. I’m also curious what is going to happen when everyone needs to return to the office, bringing up an amount of resistance, like ‘during the pandemic, I worked great from home and I want to do that now.’”
Ahern added it may be too early to say, but she “wouldn’t be surprised” if this calls for a resurgence of healthcare union organizations.
“Many of those health care workers are being asked to do things that are more than what they signed up for,” she explained. “You have these health care workers that went into this line of work but aren’t like firefighters that signed up to go into burning buildings. Many of the calls I’ve received have been from health care providers that feel like they’re being asked to choose between helping patients and their physical well-being. That is not a decision they should have to make.”