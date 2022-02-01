Since spring 2020, Cuyahoga County’s criminal justice system has struggled to find an appropriate balance between the rights of accused persons to a speedy and public trial, and the health and safety of the public and potential jurors.
The Cuyahoga County Justice Center was not built about 50 years ago with public health in mind. Cramped elevators, waiting areas, jury rooms and a lack of sufficient ventilation are just a few of the problems. The county’s judges voted to suspend jury trials most of last summer, and when they did resume, cases were assigned for trial based on priority factors like age of the case or whether the accused was in custody.
Cases were submitted by trial judges and then chosen by committee each week. Often, these lists were not published until Monday of the trial. Many attorneys, both prosecutors and defenders, found themselves with only a day or two of notice before being expected to try a case that may have been pending for a year and where defendants faced serious consequences. This was the absolute best the court could do under the circumstances while limiting the number of potential jurors called to allow proper social distancing.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court tried only a fraction of the cases it would expect to in a typical year. Docket numbers have skyrocketed for the courts and attorneys on both sides. If we did not know this before we know it now: reliability of availability of juries and court infrastructure to try cases are essential to maintain our criminal justice apparatus.
Consider this: only about 10% of cases make it to trial by jury, but the prospect of going to trial drives the other 90% toward plea bargains or other dispositions. For those defendants on bail, a group that all sides sought to expand over the last few years through bail reform, a decision whether to plead or go to trial can be put off until that defendant’s case finally comes up for trial.
Right now, that’s in the undefined future. It’s not unreasonable for that defendant, especially one charged with a more serious crime or where prison is a real possibility, to put that decision off as long as possible. After all, who wants to go to prison any sooner than they must? Meanwhile, the common pleas court will again return to jury trials in February starting with a month of only cases involving jailed defendants. While administrators hope the Court can catch up and return to normal in 2022, it will take a maximum effort by all stakeholders to get there.
We should never forget this lesson. Our system depends on maintaining jury trials through emergencies. It won’t always be possible, but it is a goal we must address when this crisis has passed. All we can do for now is remember again how important jury service is and to serve when called.
Michael J. Goldberg is founding attorney of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland.
Content provided by advertising partner
Publisher’s Note: Michael J. Goldberg’s wife, Shari Goldberg, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.