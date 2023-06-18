Cleveland State University School of Law has announced a new online law track designed to offer aspiring lawyers the flexibility to obtain law degrees while still meeting the demands of their daily lives.
Barbara Andelman, assistant dean for JD admissions, and Jonathan Witmer-Rich, associate dean for academic enrichment, discussed the program and how it broadens access to earning law degrees.
“It makes a legal degree a lot more accessible,” Andelman said.
She detailed how the geographic accessibility of the program makes it so students who do not have law schools near them are able to complete their curricula fully online through Cleveland State University.
“The response in terms of the application volume has been tremendous,” she pointed out. “There’s been a huge surge in applications from people around the country.”
The demographics of the online students somewhat differ from those of the in-person ones, Andelman noted. The average age of a student entering CSU’s School of Law for in-person classes is 24.5 years. The average age of a student entering the online program is 33.5 years.
The online program is ideal for people who have always wanted to pursue a law degree but life got in the way; and people who are in a different field but feel a law degree would advance their skills and opportunities, she said.
People from all sorts of career paths have been applying to the program, Andelman noted.
“Many of our applicants have wanted to go to law school their entire life but, for whatever reason, they weren’t able to do so because they were working or they were in the military or they were raising a family,” she explained.
This new online opportunity is making legal education accessible to people who never thought it was possible, Andelman said.
“The online program is an expansion of our longstanding part-time program,” Witmer-Rich said. “Our part-time program goes back over 100 years.”
He said a core part of the program’s mission is to expand opportunities. The university came to a realization over the last several years that it could provide greater access to schooling by offering online curricula.
“Both before the pandemic and during the pandemic, it became more evident that using online coursework to serve our part-time students would expand people’s opportunities to be able to get a legal education,” he noted.
The process of setting up this new curriculum was a long one, Witmer-Rich said.
“Before a course launches – and the first courses will launch this fall – we work basically a six months ahead of time schedule,” he explained. “I’m teaching criminal law starting in August and I started in January building that course, working with an instructional designer and working to make sure that the course really worked in the online environment and was not simply an attempt to replicate exactly what I would do in an in-person classroom.”
The online experience is high-quality, rigorous and engaging, he said.
The goals for the future of the program are to continue Cleveland State School of Law’s mission to provide access to legal education, he stated.
“A lot of folks have a lot of demands on their time – family or work obligations, disabilities, difficulties in traveling down to downtown Cleveland to go to law school – and so an online option, we think, significantly expands access to legal education,” Witmer-Rich said.