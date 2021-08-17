In the early days of divorce cases and child custody battles in the United States, it was common to see children live with their mothers full time. As society changed, so too did these practices. In 1979, California passed the first joint-custody statute. As the years went by, more states recognized the custodial rights of both mothers and fathers, and adopted a more favorable attitude toward joint custody.
Deanna DiPetta, partner with Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis in Woodmere, and Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner at Zashin & Rich in Cleveland, and who also writes a legal column for the CJN, said there are a few societal changes that catalyzed this shift.
Zashin said that for many years there was a presumption that mothers were better nurturers and caregivers for young children than fathers. This has given way, in more recent times, to the idea of gender neutrality, and a standardized visitation schedule, which includes the idea of shared parenting.
Zashin explained this is a byproduct of feminism. Women have joined the workplace to do those jobs that were traditionally “male jobs,” such as lawyers, doctors and accountants. There’s parity between men and women in law schools, medical schools and the courtroom. Zashin said he sees more jurists, magistrates and judges who are women.
“The irony is that men have moved from sort of talking about gender neutrality, to actually seeing it happen,” he said. “In the old days, like in the movie, ‘Kramer vs. Kramer,’ it was an oddity for a guy like Dustin Hoffman to get custody of his child when the mother ran out in the movie. That’s not even odd anymore. There’s really genuine gender neutrality. And men can make a very good case for getting custody of their children nowadays, especially as women are in the workforce just as much as men.”
DiPetta said that shared parenting works great when you have an intact family, partners or ex-spouses that can work together. But she cautioned that it has to be determined on a case-by-case basis because people sometimes use the situation as “swords” to get what they want, or to make things harder on the other parents.
“Sometimes people use the children as pawns,” DiPetta said. “As a result, they would want a 50% time frame so that they could potentially pay less support, because there’s a 10% deviation automatically in child support if someone has 90 overnights or more. And if somebody has 144, there could be a discretionary deviation downward in child support. So I fear that some people would use this sort of thing as a sword and use it to maybe pay less in a very contentious custody situation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also created complications, DiPetta said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a point in March 2020 saying the virus was not to keep people from seeing the children. Custody and visitation were still supposed to happen, regardless of the pandemic. However, in DiPetta’s experience, that didn’t keep people from trying to keep their children away from ex-spouses. If someone kept the children from the other parent for any reason, whether it be a good reason or for a vindictive reason, it would be hard to get the court to make a decision about something like that, because the courts weren’t really open.
“So, somebody who was being poorly behaved and decided they were going to keep the children from the other spouse or from the other parents could probably get away with it much more easily than if there would be a regular court schedule where people weren’t wondering when they were going to get into court again,” DiPetta said. “I think that the pandemic sort of facilitated poor behavior because of the fact that people just did not have access to the courts like they used to.”
Zashin said joint custody is another example of the legal system adjusting to things that people were already doing on their own. He said he tells his clients “life moves faster than the speed of law.”
“Law is trying to change to keep up with what people are actually doing,” Zashin said. “I think that’s a good thing. Lawyers, judges and the legal system are trying to keep up with what people are doing. For instance, gay marriage. It’s just an attempt to capture what people are doing in the real world. Whether you like it or not is irrelevant. That’s how people are forming families. Whether they’re recognized by law is irrelevant. It’s just a recognition of what human beings are doing. If you don’t have the recognition of it, it doesn’t change the fact that people are forming these social groups.”