Dana Marie DeCapite was recently named president of The Estate Planning Council of Cleveland.
The Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP partner focuses her practice on estate planning, business succession planning, asset protection planning, prenuptial planning, and estate and trust administration.
She said she’s been a member of the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland for a decade and on the board for about half that time.
While council president is a nominated position, DeCapite said, “There’s sort of a trajectory. You start as programming chair then from there you kind of work your way up the ranks.”
The Estate Planning Council of Cleveland is a multi-disciplinary organization of more than 400 members. Attorneys, trust officers, accountants, insurance and financial planners, planned giving professionals as well as allied professionals make up the organization.
DeCapite told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 12 the council’s operations have changed “dramatically” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained monthly speaker luncheons at The City Club of Cleveland and frequent social, networking and community service events used to be the norm.
“Not being able to congregate in person, our monthly luncheons are now (monthly) webinars,” DeCapite said. “We actually think that this is a really good opportunity to bring in speakers from all over the country that we may not be able to get otherwise because we’re in Cleveland and they’re elsewhere.”
DeCapite said the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland has also been hosting a monthly virtual networking event.
“Folks sort of sign on to a Zoom meeting ... and there are sort of breakout rooms and prompts and those have been really well received,” DeCapite said.
And in lieu of community service events, DeCapite said, for the first time, the council was able to donate to local nonprofits in the beginning of the pandemic.
DeCapite noted the organization’s virtual events have been well attended. She said the typical attendance at luncheons was between 100 and 120;
107 people logged onto the last webinar.
As president, DeCapite said it is her goal to bring meaningful content and programming to the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland’s membership and continue providing avenues for its members to connect despite the limitations COVID-19 has presented.
“I think that, frankly, this is just a good opportunity, whether or not anybody anticipated it, to take a look at what our typical programming and offerings were and maybe shake things up a bit,” DeCapite said. “There’s there’s always new and fresh ideas out there; (I want) to try to capitalize on that and bring it to the members."