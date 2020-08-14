A diverse population means diverse legal problems.
To represent clients with compassion, fairness and a level of relatability, law firms do what they can to make sure their staff can do it all, according to Stanley R. Gorom III, CEO and managing partner at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland, and Jay M. Kelley, managing partner at Elk & Elk in Mayfield Heights.
That starts with hiring staff as diverse as the community it serves, which is important for a few reasons, Gorom said.
“The legal profession, perhaps of all the historic professions, impacts all parts and activities of our society and must be seen as representing everyone’s interests and perspectives,” he explained. “Only by having lawyers, paralegals and judges who are diverse in background, outlook and thought can we have a justice system that truly serves the needs of our country’s citizens.”
Kelley added a diverse staff also allows for a more collaborative effort within a firm, as everyone has something new and unique to bring to the table.
“Legal professionals, lawyers, paralegals, nurse-paralegals, administrative staff and intake personnel work collaboratively on each case in a given firm,” he said. “Cases are each fact-specific and a diverse staff brings a more balanced and complete perspective from different careers, work histories and personal histories to each matter. This maximizes our ability to respond to our clients’ personal needs.”
At Elk & Elk, Kelley said the firm has “strived to view diversity as an opportunity to improve the services we provide to clients and enhance professional satisfaction within our firm.”
“We recruit talent that adds to our delivery of legal services,” he said. “It is clear to us that our diversity has been a key driving force in our firm’s continued growth.”
As for Hahn Loeser, Gorom noted the firm has been focused on diversity from various perspectives, but a focus on hiring alone “doesn’t go far enough.”
“We have spent considerable time and effort charging our diversity and inclusion committee with not only looking at hiring and staffing, but also broader concepts, such as offering anti-bias training and seminars across the firm on different issues regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion and to ensure that we are educating ourselves on best practices in this area,” he explained. “We are also looking at our supplier and vendor diversity, how we interact internally and externally regarding equity, and how we communicate our values and efforts in these areas. We are continuously reviewing and evaluating what we can do from a firm perspective to meaningfully advance these goals.”
Both lawyers said making sure diverse staff members feel supported is key to a firm’s success.
“To give our clients and our communities the highest levels of legal representation, we need talented, smart people with multiple perspectives,” Gorom stated. “Only by being able to look at our clients’ challenges and needs from all perspectives can we provide them the absolute best, most comprehensive legal advice and counsel.”
Kelley added diversity, inclusion and equity are terms discussed through all mediums of communication, leading the firm to also take a step past hiring to educate, empower and support its staff.
“We engaged Compass Consulting Services LLC to assist last year,” he said. “They assisted us in understanding each other and how to communicate internally to improve work product and the quality of work experience for our entire firm. Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a moment in time, but a commitment to a culture shift that will allow our employees to thrive for the benefit of clients and the firm.”
With what both firms are doing, Kelley noted that by supporting and hiring diverse legal professionals, the client community greatly benefits.
“Diversity in the practice of law can benefit our community in two regards,” he explained. “The public can feel represented in the practice and therefore have more confidence in the legal community. Second, The legal community will have a better understanding and more representative voices to allow a better understanding of communities under-served by our profession historically.”