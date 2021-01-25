Climate change and other environmental issues have been a hot-button topic in the United States for decades, and have picked up more steam in the last few years.
Joel Eagle, a partner with Thompson Hine in Cleveland, and Will Gardner, a partner with Taft Law in Indianapolis, said sweeping changes across the nation under the Biden administration can be expected.
“Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency will likely be a very substantial reversal of many policies from the Trump administration,” Eagle said. “Environmental justice has been an issue since the 1980s. Each administration has a different view and focus on environmental justice. But if you read Biden’s environmental justice plan, he talks about environmental justice over and over again. So, I would expect that much of his policy and new regulations and new legislation that come in 2021 and the next four years are going to have environmental justice considerations to them.”
Garnder said, “I think one of the ways we will see that play out will be in their approach to Superfund laws. These are federal laws that relate to cleaning up some of the most contaminated sites in the country. And the Biden administration has indicated that, as part of trying to deal with the backlog of cases that are part of Superfund, that they are going to focus on an environmental justice review with respect to those projects in terms of prioritizing them.”
One of these sites is a 15-acre area in Elyria. After operating as a landfill from the early 1900s to the 1970s, the site started taking in various types of industrial wastes. The EPA has since led the cleanup to remove the waste and contaminated soil, as well as monitor the groundwater of the site. However, there were still 1,344 Superfund sites on the National Priorities List as of June 12, 2019, according to the EPA.
Another big move that the Biden administration is expected to make is to re-enter the United States into the Paris Climate Agreement. This is a program meant to provide an international framework to limit global warming and help assist other countries in their efforts against climate change.
“That’s a big step towards recognizing that the U.S. believes in climate change and wants to take action to address it,” Eagle said. “You might want to note that Biden will try to exercise his authority for issuing executive orders to the extent he can. He understands the difference between making decisions by executive order versus regulations and legislation. He will take whatever actions he can by executive order.”
While large companies make up most carbon emissions, Gardner said that these regulations will still have an impact on the general population.
“Anything that is climate related affects all of us,” Gardner said. “It’s not just large companies impacted by these regulations. It could be farmers and residential land developers. Anybody who’s working on projects that affect property are likely to be impacted.”