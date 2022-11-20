Immigration law comes with many complexities, which can make it difficult for immigrants or companies to navigate. Therefore, it may be wise to hire an immigration attorney who has knowledge and experience in this area, and has dealt with many similar cases in the past.
Svetlana Kats, owner of The Law Office of Svetlana Kats in Lyndhurst, and David Leopold, partner and immigration group leader at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, discussed why people should consider hiring an immigration attorney and how doing so helps ease the process for immigrants and corporations.
“Sometimes, it’s very challenging and very complicated to navigate immigration laws, so sometimes people need an attorney to represent them,” Kats said.
At times, people have very difficult or challenging situations, so they need legal advice on how to go about dealing with immigration law, she noted.
Immigration attorneys represent clients before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, she explained. Clients may not know what to do in some particular situations and an attorney will know more and how to deal with it.
When searching for an immigration attorney, Kats advised that people look for someone who has experience and knowledge.
“Nothing can substitute experience in the immigration law practices,” she said. “Not everything is written in the law books.”
To find the right attorney, there are many resources, she pointed out. Online profiles may direct a person to the best lawyer to represent them. These profiles are created by the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
“Do your due diligence before you retain an attorney,” Kats advised.
Even if one does not have a challenging case, it is still best to have an attorney because, when everything is done appropriately from the beginning of the case, it will be less likely that a problem occurs later in the process, she said. If it is not handled properly from the start, having to fix a problem later on can be very difficult.
“Immigration law is a myriad of complex regulations and statutes and, whether it’s a company, whether it’s a university, whether it’s a family or whether it’s an individual, people should work with an immigration attorney,” Leopold said.
In addition to individual immigrants, immigration attorneys represent major healthcare institutions, startups and investors, he explained. Often, a healthcare institution, such as Cleveland Clinic or University Hospitals, wants to bring in a doctor from outside of the U.S. Immigration attorneys can help them accomplish this legally.
When searching for an immigration attorney, Leopold recommended people look for one with integrity, expertise and a good reputation. He said people can do a Google search on them to find advertisements, find out what their accomplishments are, where they have been acknowledged, and to do a sort of background check on them.
“Where has the attorney been recognized? Has the attorney been involved in the bar association? Have they been leaders among these groups? Have they been a statewide leader or national leader? What have they done” are questions that he suggested people ask themselves when looking for the right lawyer to represent them.
One can ask attorneys about their backgrounds and what they have accomplished, and check their social media pages, Leopold added.
“Then, on the case, ask the attorney for their opinion as to what your options are,” he advised.
He recommended inquiring about what the attorney plans to do on the case, what legal remedies they propose and what the client’s options are.
“I think people should not be afraid to interview the attorney when they go in for a conversation, whatever the field is,” Leopold said. “Interview the attorney, find out who this person is because this person is going to have your rights in their hands.”