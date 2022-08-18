People hear the term intellectual property often. It has been a burgeoning part of the legal arena, though during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the decrease in patent applications, so has the volume of IP lawsuits.
Government statistics reported by uscourts.gov show that 410,093 patent applications were made in 2021. More than 327,300 were approved. Add cases involving copyright and trademark infringement, and IP cases are frequent.
Six years ago, Walter Haverfield in Cleveland sought to establish an IP group within the firm and hired Sean F. Mellino from a boutique IP firm to establish the new division.
The Cleveland Jewish News discussed IP with Mellino.
CJN: What sort of tangible evolution have you seen in the area of intellectual property/patent process law?
Mellino: An important update with respect to trademark law is the recently passed Trademark Modernization Act. The TMA allows for new mechanisms for trademark registration cancellation so that third parties may challenge registered trademarks that are not in use without having to participate in a typically more expensive cancellation proceeding. The new mechanisms help to facilitate the removal of dead marks from the register and in turn to clear the way for brand owners to register marks. Other than the potential for lower costs, some advantages are that there is no standing requirement and it is not necessary for a petitioner to identify the real party in interest.
CJN: How much commitment does it take for a firm to constantly monitor these areas of potential infringement?
Mellino: The amount of both time and financial commitment can vary depending on the type and volume of information an interested company might desire. For example, there are tools available for monitoring the intellectual property activity – including both patents and trademarks – of third parties to help stay abreast of developments with the competition. The same tools can also monitor developments such as published patent applications more broadly within a particular field of interest. Additionally, there are tools that can monitor third party trademark applications in the U.S. or worldwide to help identify potentially infringing brands. The same tools can identify and alert brand owners for instances when third parties might be using an owner’s brand improperly. Although the commitment to monitoring for potentially infringing IP activity can be high, the benefit of identifying potential issues early and often can help mitigate the costs in the long run if those issues are not identified in a timely manner.
CJN: What sort of challenges does this sort of law pose, as opposed to other divisions of legal assistance?
Mellino: One particular challenge with respect to patent law is that time is of the essence when it comes to filing patent applications. Many times, companies or inventors wish to file a patent application directed to an innovation that has been on the market for a few years. However, at that point, it is potentially too late in view of an on-sale bar. The best practice is to file a patent application – even a provisional patent application – before a product is sold, offered for sale, or publicly disclosed. However, like most areas of the law, this issue is highly fact dependent and so consultation with a patent attorney is strongly recommended.
CJN: Do any intriguing intellectual property cases and decisions stand out to you?
Mellino: A fairly recent Supreme Court decision called Matal v. Tam certainly stands out. This decision confirmed that certain provisions of the Lanham Act (aka the Trademarks Act) were unconstitutional. Previously, the Lanham Act provided that “No trademark … shall be refused registration on the principal register on account of its nature unless it consists of or comprises immoral, deceptive, or scandalous matter; or matter which may disparage …” The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that this portion of the act was unconstitutional because speech may not be banned on the grounds of being offensive. In view of this decision, the disparagement clause was struck from the Trademarks Act. The result is that the door has been opened for trademarks to potentially be registered which would have been previously denied for comprising disparaging subject matter. It should be noted that such trademarks could still be refused registration on a variety of other grounds.
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.