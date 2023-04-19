Giving high schoolers and undergraduate students the opportunities and tools needed to help them decipher whether law school is a good path for them is something that many attorneys find worth their time because these young, prospective lawyers are the future of the profession.
Jamie Lebovitz, senior partner at Nurenberg Paris, and Kevin Murphy, managing partner at Walter Haverfield, both in Cleveland, discussed exposing teens and young adults to the legal profession.
“I would ask students a couple of questions including, ‘What is your ambition in life’ and ‘Have you thought about a career in law,’” Lebovitz said. “There are many practice areas of law that are available to anyone who wants to practice and it just depends on what you want to do.”
Some lawyers help the loved ones of victims who have been tragically taken from them and others help people who have been accused of crimes, he said. Because there are so many different practice areas, “the doors are wide open.”
He said he would encourage anyone in high school or undergraduate school who is interested in law to try to get a job – a paying job, internship or volunteer job – at a law firm.
“Shadow as many lawyers as you can and just observe what he or she does on a day-to-day basis in connection with the practice of law,” he said.
By doing this, high school and undergraduate students can quickly find what does and does not appeal to them, Lebovitz noted.
“The intern that worked for us about 10 years ago was so impressed with what we did and we were so impressed by his skill sets that we encouraged them to go to law school – and we encourage all of them to go to law school,” he said. “But this one, in particular, (who) we encouraged to go to law school did in fact and now he’s an associate in my law firm.”
If a person knows at a young age that they are interested in the field of law, Murphy recommended they do some research and analysis on why that appeals to them. They should talk to people who are in that field and find out what it is like to practice in their area of law. If they like what they discover, they should proceed to find out what they need to do to get into that line of work.
“I think, when they’re 16, it’s an opportunity, if they’re interested in it, to teach them about it,” he said. “If they’re really interested, the best indicator is they actually spend some time on their own finding out more about it. Then you know that there’s a real serious interest there.”
There are many opportunities for high schoolers and undergraduate students to shadow lawyers who work in the fields of law they have interest in, he noted. This is an especially tangible opportunity if they have family or friends of the family who are attorneys.
Murphy said, when he was in high school, he was a caddy for a lawyer and mentioned that he was interested in working in the legal field. The lawyer invited him to spend a day at his office.
“I shadowed him all day, he took me to lunch, introduced me to his colleagues and it was eye-opening for me,” he recalled.
Recently, a relative of one of Murphy’s clients who was interested in law was searching for a summer job, he said.
“We gave him a job in the summer, and he got to learn a little bit more,” Murphy said. “Although he wasn’t practicing law, he got to see the inner workings of a law firm, and I think that helped inform his decision. Ultimately, he elected to go to law school.”