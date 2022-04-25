Immigration is often a long and complicated process and finding the right attorney to advise, represent and lend knowledge is important. The right immigration attorney will be one who is well-versed in the extensive intricacies of immigration law and will be able to help you navigate each step of the way.
David Leopold, chair and partner of Ulmer & Berne LLP’s Immigration Law Group in Cleveland, and Maya Lugasy, associate attorney at Brown Immigration Law in Cleveland, weighed in on the benefits of hiring an immigration attorney, common mistakes and how to avoid them and offered suggestions for finding the right attorney.
“If you have professional representation, it’s an advantage because the myriad of rules and regulations and case laws that apply to immigrants and immigration, to immigration law, is very complicated, even for practicing attorneys,” Leopold explained. “People are best represented by somebody who is professionally licensed to do so.”
He stated that common mistakes people make when searching for an immigration attorney are not asking the attorney critical questions and believing an attorney who makes a promise or statement about the probability of what the end result will be.
Leopold gave the analogy of a patient seeing a physician.
“Same going to physicians,” Leopold noted. “If a physician tells you that they recommend that you follow a certain pathway, the smart thing to do is to ask the physician ‘why?’, ‘What are the risks?’ ‘What are the benefits?’ ‘What are the probabilities?’ Same in immigration.”
Leopold recommended seeking an attorney elsewhere in the event that one makes them some sort of guarantee.
“There are no guarantees,” he said. “People should be very discerning in who they choose as their lawyer in any area, especially in immigration because it’s so complicated and it really has direct impact on their future in the United States.”
Lugasy said that immigration law has many depths and facets.
“It’s extremely complicated, confusing and often doesn’t make any sense,” she stated. “There’s also a lot of misinformation about immigration.”
Lugasy explained that some of this misinformation stems from people speaking with friends and family.
“People hear stories from their relatives or friends of friends that say they got green cards a certain way or they kind of lie about how long things take and there’s a lot of information on the internet, like a lot of message boards,” Lugasy noted.
Lugasy pointed out potential consequences of a person using self-research to take immigration matters into their own hands.
“People like to do their own research on immigration and it’s usually just wrong,” Lugasy mentioned. “If you start the immigration process out wrong, you’re pretty much screwing up your chances of getting it right at all.”
She further noted that people should “err on the side of caution” when it comes to searching for an immigration attorney. She stated that some attorneys in the industry may take advantage of the vulnerability of immigrants.
“Immigration is also one of these areas that has a lot of bad actors because it’s a vulnerable group of people, people that are really desperate, people that have very limited options, so they’re really easy to take advantage of,” Lugasy explained.
She recommended consulting with multiple attorneys before making a decision on who to hire.
“If one seems wildly different than the others, maybe that’s a red flag,” Lugasy stated.
One way to try to avoid attorneys that take advantage of clients is to do research and look at reviews, she advised.
“Be very careful when you’re meeting with immigration attorneys,” Lugasy suggested.