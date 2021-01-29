Frantz Ward LLP
Partners: Bradley D. Reed and Ryan T. Smith
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
Partner: Gregory A. Thompson
Tucker Ellis LLP
Counsel: Zack Adams, Ashley Gault, Nicholas Janizeh, Drew Kemp, Christina Marino, Christina Suh, Brittany Weiss and Ryan Winkler
Partners: Heather Barnes, Paul Malie, Jennifer Mesko and Christine Snyder
Ulmer & Berne LLP
Counsel: Lisa Mario Kuhnell
Partners: Brett C. Altier, Christine M. McKnight, Courtney J. Miller, Daniela Paez, Raymond D. Seller and Christopher D. Seps
Group Leaders: Michael S. Tucker, partner, to group leader of the firm’s corporate restructuring and creditors rights practice group
Information submitted by law firms