First-year associates in the legal field often have a lot to take in. While school has likely prepared them for much of the work they will be doing, it is the responsibility of law firms to ensure a welcoming environment, adequate training and education, and as many opportunities as possible for first-year associates to thrive.
Laura Friedman, director of associate advancement at Taft Law in Cleveland, and Kelly Lipinski, partner and Cleveland managing member at McGlinchey Stafford in Shaker Heights, gave insight into the benefits and opportunities that should be offered to first-year legal associates.
“I think it’s important for firms to help associates maintain some reasonable boundaries,” Friedman said. “For example, Taft offers a flexible remote work policy.”
She acknowledged the importance of in-person collaboration, but recognized that flexibility is vital for maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
She recommended offering mentoring and training, as well as amenities like healthy snack options in the office to help employees keep their energy up throughout the work day.
On the job, hands-on, experiential learning is an important opportunity to offer first year associates, Friedman noted, adding that receiving candid and constructive feedback is also helpful.
Associates may benefit from self-directed exploration, such as attending training services in and out of the firm, some of which may be specific to a practice group.
Offering opportunities for first-year associates to build relationships and network within the profession is critical, she said.
Friedman explained that common misconceptions about first year associates are that they are often in competition with each other and that law firms hire 10 people and expect only five to succeed.
“We’re actually much more interested in helping foster opportunities to collaborate, to sort of lift each other up, to rely on each other,” she said. “They’re the future of the firm. We’re making an investment in them and we want all of them to succeed.”
Lipinksi said work-life balance is very important in the legal field and achieving this may be done by offering a hybrid work schedule. Still, she recognized the many benefits of face to face learning for new associates.
“For first year associates, we believe there is still tremendous value to in-person conversations for informal training, relationship building and mentorship,” Lipinski said.
She highlighted the importance of treating associates like the adults and peer professionals that they are, yet noted that they would be doing a disservice to early-career attorneys if they failed to provide them with opportunities to know, learn from and interact with their senior colleagues.
“We strive to offer first year associates a diversity of experiences with a diversity of lawyers,” Lipinski stated.
This includes exposing them to the many facets of law so they can discover what their interests are, she said.
“We aim to provide them a diversity of experience and legal issues to analyze so they can land on a career path in which they hope to grow,” she explained.
Young attorneys should seek firms that are invested in the growth of their careers, she recommended, adding that finding a firm with these values can not be done through internet research, but rather by talking to people directly.
“Law school graduates should seek out and consider firms that are open to discussions about mentorship, professional development opportunities and other ways the firm encourages growth and success in its first year associates,” Lipinski stated.