Finding an attorney who is the right fit is crucial for both clients and firms. When hiring an attorney to represent a client, experience and compatibility are important. Similarly, when hiring an attorney to join a firm, their knowledge and values should align with those of the firm.
Mike Makofsky, principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA in Cleveland, Brandi Weekley, partner, and Cleveland’s associate advancement and recruiting chair at Taft Law in Cleveland, and Brad Wolfe, owner of Brad Wolfe Law LLC in Mayfield Heights, discussed the qualities that both clients and firms should keep an eye out for when hiring an attorney.
“We’re looking for if a candidate can be creative, can be a problem solver, can be collaborative within a firm environment, but can also be a leader as well,” Makofsky said.
A candidate should be someone that other people at the firm look forward to working with and in whom the firm can have confidence and trust, he noted.
For an attorney who is fresh out of law school and may not have much experience, firms might look at their academic records and their involvement in the community and extracurriculars, he pointed out.
“For a candidate who has been practicing, we would look at the type of experience that they had relative to the number of years they have been practicing and what type of experience that is, whether it’s research or if they’ve actually been drafting or if they’ve been in courts,” he said. “That way, we can really understand where they’re at in their career and if that’s a fit for us.”
It is important for a firm to approach each candidate with an open mind, he mentioned.
“The expectation all around (is) that people will be professional, be responsible, and work hard, and they’ll be willing to jump into matters and handle deadlines, handle pressure, be collaborative, work with other attorneys,” Makofsky said.
Weekley said firms look for talented, innovative thinkers who prioritize client services, are good team players and able to work in a fast-paced environment.
“I also think that communication is essential and so that’s obviously one of the qualities that we look for, and then time management, attention to detail,” she said. “The hope is that the interview process gives us a chance to get to know them a little bit more and confirm that we think they would thrive in our collaborative culture.”
To get a feel for a candidate, firms usually start by giving them an opportunity to talk about themselves and familiarize each other on a more personal level, she said.
“(We) usually start informally,” she said. “(We) say, ‘Tell me about yourself,’ and give them the chance to share what they’ve done, a little bit more about what’s on their resume. (We) usually ask questions about some specific items on their resume, get more of an idea of their prior experience.”
Weekley said firms often ask why a candidate is interested in whichever respective firm they are applying to work at.
“We want to get to know them on a personal level because that culture is really important; so making sure we get to know who they are and what their interests are,” she said. “We’re always looking for diverse views and I think that’s helpful to flush out through the interview process.”
Weekley mentioned the importance of giving candidates the chance to interview the firm in return and ask them questions to get to know the firm and its culture.
“I believe in the four Cs – critical thinking, creativity, communication and compassion,” Wolfe said.
He explained that lawyers, like doctors, focus on multiple sub areas, but these four “C’s” are universal and he teaches them to young students.
“Although I focus on criminal defense matters, I will still get calls occasionally on civil matters, so it’s like calling a doctor who focuses on noses when you need someone who specializes in ankles, but the point is it’s universal,” he said.
Looking for a lawyer can be a very serious and difficult process, and clients should do their due-diligence to find the lawyer’s track record to make sure they can handle their specific type of case, he advised.
“The idea of a general practitioner is not as relevant in today’s industry,” Wolfe noted.
Clients should start by determining the type of attorney they need, then do research online or through peer reviews, he suggested.
“I would say somebody who’s making this decision, which is probably one of the most important of their life, you want to take in as many sources of information and research as you can,” Wolfe recommended.