The Family and Medical Leave Act, a federal law enacted in 1993 by the U.S. Congress, allows an employee to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off due to medical or familial reasons.
An employee must have their time approved by their employer, as there are certain conditions – such as caring for a spouse with a serious health condition – that must be met for time off to qualify as leave.
With the specific conditions met, an employee can use their 12 weeks in one of two ways: all at once or intermittently.
“There are two different types of FMLA,” said Brain Spitz, the founding and managing partner of the Spitz, The Employee’s Law Firm in Beachwood. “There’s intermittent leave, which means you can use it as needed, for something like dialysis. Or if you have a heart attack, stroke, or have to care for a family member who had surgery, you can use 12 weeks all at once.”
In order to use all, or part, of the 12 weeks protected by the Family and Medical Leave Act, documentation of the reason is also required.
“It has to be a serious health condition, so it can’t just be used for a cold or the flu,” he said. “You can also use it to care for somebody, but you can’t use it to go on vacation. There is a requirement for medical documentation.”
Families in Ohio and across the United States can use their time from the Family and Medical Leave Act within the first year of when they welcome a child into their home, whether it’s through birth, adoption, or fostering, as well.
A recent incident involving maternity leave at Zashin & Rich in Cleveland, where a coworker sent a critical text to a woman that had just come back from her leave and notified the firm of her resignation, highlights the importance of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The Family and Medical Leave Act provides some peace of mind for many employees, such as the woman from Zashin & Rich, dealing with familial or medical issues, as they don’t have to worry about losing their job.
“For most workers, if they get sick and take time off, they can worry about their health conditions or a family member without being afraid of losing their job,” Spitz said.
Lydia Kacala is a freelance journalist.