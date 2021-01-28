Former 8th District Court of Appeals Judge Ray Headen joined Taft’s Cleveland office as of counsel. Headen was am appellate court judge and a bond and finance counsel for more than 30 years,
AtTaft, he will continue to innovatively solve client issues and problems with the meticulousness of both an appellate judge and bond counsel, according to a news release.
In 2015, Headen served as special counsel to the Ohio attorney general in the original publishing of the Ohio Economic Development Manual, a go-to resource for public and private executives and professionals seeking guidance on using Ohio’s public and private finance and incentive laws to grow jobs, communities, and businesses.