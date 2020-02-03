In January 2000, 14 partners left a large national firm to create a law firm where they could provide legal services in a cost-effective and practical fashion. 20 years later, that law firm – Frantz Ward LLP – has grown into a full-service firm with about 70 attorneys and 27 practices in downtown Cleveland.
Frantz Ward serves a national clientele consisting of Fortune 500 companies and small and medium companies and individuals, according to its website. The firm is a member and involved with ALFA International, a global network of law firms, granting it access to clients’ needs worldwide.
Its practices include bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, cannabis, family law, litigation, tax law and telecommunications among others. The firm is led by managing partner Christopher G. Keim and management committee consisting of Michael J. Frantz, Joel R. Hlavaty and Keim.
“Today is a very special day for our firm,” Frantz Ward’s Facebook account posted on Jan. 20. “Twenty years ago on this holiday, 14 partners created Frantz Ward to practice law in a different way. We are so proud that the original mission and values are still core in the firm today.”