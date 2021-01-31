Mia Garcia, an estate planning attorney with Frantz Ward in Cleveland was named to the Cleveland Foundation’s Foundations for Philanthropy 2021 Cohort. The program began Jan. 13.
Foundations for Philanthropy seeks to educate emerging professionals on the most effective ways to create meaningful community change through exposure to the nonprofit sector and participants learn about the history of philanthropy in Cleveland, meet with community leaders and actively partake in the philanthropic process, from exploring values to evaluating nonprofit organizations and making funding decisions, according to a news release.