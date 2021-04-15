The Gertsburg Law Firm and Licata Law Group announced a merger of their two firms, effective March 30. This full-service business law and strategic advisory firm, now named Gertsburg Licata, Co., LPA, will be led by business lawyers and entrepreneurs Alex Gertsburg and Louis Licata.
As co-managing partners of Gertsberg Licata, Licata will manage firm operations and administration, while Gertsburg will take responsibility for the firm’s growth and management of its sister companies, according to a news release.
Licata brings nearly four decades of legal experience from his time as an attorney at Arter & Hadden; as senior litigation counsel at Nestle; and as CEO of Licata Law Group, which he established in 1990. Previously, he served on the global board of directors for the Entrepreneur’s Organization as a board member of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and as the former chairman of the Council of Smaller Enterprises.
“Lou has been a friend, and a tremendous support and resource for our firm,” Gertsburg said in the release. “He knows how to get deals done, and his understanding of both domestic and international business law and regulations has been invaluable to our clients. Joining forces was a no-brainer.”
Gertsburg spent more than 20 years representing public and private corporate clients as a business attorney and litigator on behalf of Roetzel & Andress and Calfee, Halter & Griswold; as general counsel for Broadvox; and as CEO of Gertsburg Law Firm. Like Licata did, he serves on the boards of the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Council of Smaller Enterprises.
“We have been strategically focused on expanding our professional services offerings,” Licata said in the release. “Alex’s expansion into M&A advisory and executive talent recruitment is an example of where the legal industry is going: strategic, growth-focused business consulting. We both advise our young attorneys to be problem-solvers, whether providing a legal solution or another strategy. Our new firm will reflect this culture.”
In addition to the merger, Gertsburg Licata also purchased a 28,500 square-foot office building at 600 E. Granger Road in Brooklyn Heights, which will serve as the firms’ new headquarters.
The firm will also include four partners: Connie Powall, Eugene Friedman, Maximillian Julian and Victor A. Mezacapa, III.