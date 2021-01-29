Attorneys Alanna C. Guy and Kalynne N. Proctor of Frantz Ward in Cleveland were named to the Federation of Defense Corporate Counsel Ladder Down Cleveland class of 2021.
The program began Jan. 27, 2021 and will end with graduation on Dec. 1.
FDCC Ladder Down is a yearlong program dedicated to empowering female attorneys by providing coaching in the critical areas of leadership, business development, and mentoring. Ladder Down was founded in 2012 by Phoenix attorneys Alison Christian and Beth Fitch and has run programs in Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco and other cities.
Guy represents clients on business law matters. Her experience includes representing clients in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture financing transactions, and corporate loan transactions. Alanna advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, representing these clients in a variety of transactions and advising them on a diverse set of business-related, regulatory and compliance issues.
She has also advised clients on fund formation and dissolution alternatives. She earned her Juris Doctor summa cum laude, from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University in Cleveland and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Centre College in Danville, Ky..
Proctor focuses on construction law and related litigation. She has represented clients in construction litigation and alternative dispute resolution proceedings related to disputes involving defects and workmanship issues, delay and other schedule-related claims, payment disputes, as well as the perfection and foreclosure of mechanic’s liens. She also has experience in complex commercial litigation, labor and employment law and insurance recovery.
Proctor earned her Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and her Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
Frantz Ward has been a sponsor of the program since it started in Cleveland in 2019.