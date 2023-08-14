Hahn Loeser has achieved the Mansfield Rule certification for mid-size law firms after its 18-month collaboration with diversity lab to meet benchmarks to increase representation of historically underrepresented attorneys in leadership roles, according to a news release.
The Mansfield Rule certification process for mid-size law firms measures whether firms with 25 to 150 lawyers have considered at least 30 percent women lawyers, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities for lateral partner hires, leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions and formal client pitch opportunities.
“Our attorneys and staff know that by creating and fostering diverse teams within our Firm, collaboration is enhanced, which enables us to create the best outcomes for our clients. In addition, our Board of Directors, attorneys and paralegals, Human Resources, Marketing, and Operations are unified in our efforts to continually move the needle and bring fresh perspectives to the Firm,” said Hahn Loeser CEO and managing partner Stanley R. Gorom III, in the release. “Hahn Loeser & Parks began in 1920 with a commitment to religious diversity. Our Catholic and Jewish founding partners, limited in their ability to practice law due to their religious affiliations, joined together to serve the legal needs of the Greater Cleveland community. The Firm recognized from its very early start, that our differences, when combined, become our great strengths.”