Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP is celebrating its 100th anniversary, just a couple of years late. As with most events, its 2020 centennial celebrations were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stan Gorom, CEO and managing partner, and Larry Oscar, co-chair of business practice area, at Hahn Loeser and Parks in Cleveland, discussed the firm’s history and hopes for the future with the Cleveland Jewish News.
The firm has a very rich and unique history, Oscar said.
“From the very inception of the firm, it was a diverse organization, at that time, represented by three Jews, two Catholics and a protestant (who) were leaders in the legal industry and it was extremely rare that there would be that kind of crossover of any firm,” he said. “There was very, very little practicing together and we made that a strength.”
The firm maintained its desire to keep a balance of diversity among employees and made it a “subconscious” hiring criteria, Oscar said, adding that research today has concluded that diverse and inclusive groups make better decisions.
“Edgar Hahn, who was really the driving force for the first 50 years of the firm, had been a civic and industrial leader in Cleveland even before he and his father, Dr. Aaron Hahn, formed the firm,” Oscar recalled.
Oscar said that Edgar was a member of the boards of National City Bank, the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Musical Arts Association. Hahn was also a member of the city of Cleveland Charter Commission, which essentially restructured the city’s government in 1912, he said.
Mooney was a retired judge and a representative of the Catholic Diocese within the firm and was very well-connected within those circles, Oscar said, adding that the diversity that stems from employees’ different religious backgrounds continues to work well for the firm.
In 1986, the firm, previously known as Mooney, Hahn, Loeser and Keough, merged with Parks, Eisele, Bates and Wilsman to form Hahn Loeser and Parks LLP.
“Parks Eisele was a very distinguished and highly-successful law firm that focused on outstanding litigation and estate planning and real estate among others,” Oscar said.
Having known some of Parks, Eisele, Bates and Wilsman’s attorneys from working with them in prior transactions, Hahn’s leaders at the time felt that merging was a great opportunity to add to their strengths, he said.
On March 18, 1988, a spark from a welding torch started a fire in the Garfield Building, resulting in more than $3 million in damages to Hahn Loeser and Parks LLP. Despite the disaster, the firm was back to answering calls three days later, a dedication to continued service that Oscar said the firm takes pride in.
In 1991, the firm moved to the BP Building, which is now known as 200 Public Square.
“Everything changes and the good-old days are a fiction that we all become sentimental about, but Hahn Loeser is, today, still a fantastic, national law firm,” Oscar said.
Gorom spoke of the company’s community outreach, such as 100 acts of kindness, a campaign to provide backpacks to kids in foster care and making contributions to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“What we try to do is really think about what our communities need,” Gorom said.
Hahn Loeser and Parks LLP, which specializes in business law, has maintained some clients for several decades, an achievement that Gorom said the firm takes great pride in.
Like Oscar, Gorom said he also takes pride in the diversity of the firm.
“What we really take away from our founding is that our differences make us stronger,” he said.