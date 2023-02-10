Kyle Mordew was named trusts and estates Florida and Ohio liaison at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Mordew practices in the areas of estate planning and estate and trust administration.
“We are very excited to have Kyle take on this new role that he is well-positioned for,” said Christina D’Eramo Evans, chair of the Cleveland estate planning, wealth transfer & preservation section, said in a news release. “Kyle is licensed in and has practiced in both Ohio and Florida and has valuable connections in both states. He will travel and meet with our Ohio group members regularly and will facilitate greater coordination and connection between our Ohio and Florida trusts and estates groups.”
Mordew will work in joint client development efforts in the Cleveland and Columbus offices and the Naples and Fort Myers, Fla., offices, and will coordinate the flow of Ohio and Florida client matters in partnership with attorneys.