Sick of being excluded for their religion by top-tier law firms, five or six Jewish and Catholic lawyers joined forces in 1920 to create a law firm in Cleveland. Now, in 2020, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP celebrates 100 years with six offices nationwide and 300 employees, including 130 lawyers, and the firm attributes its building blocks of diversity and inclusivity to its century of success.
“There was a lot of discrimination for those two groups, so these guys came together expressly to create an environment where they could practice across all of the illegal disciplines,” said Stanley R. Gorom III, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP CEO and managing partner. “It was really exciting and it was something that we cherish and talk about as a firm to this day. That attitude and spirit of inclusion that we were founded with really prevails here.”
The business law firm specializes in anything “a family that owns or planning for a business needs,” with practices in intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation, real estate and trusts and estates. The firm also has industries in numerous areas including automotive and aerospace, construction, gaming and nursing homes.
As the years went on and its success started to spread, Hahn Loeser spread its wings to include locations alongside its downtown Cleveland office in Columbus; Chicago, Fort Myers and Naples, Fla.; and San Diego. The firm also performs work internationally, and is one of the 500 largest law firms in the United States, according to the The National Law Journal.
“It’s being nimble and recognizing opportunities where they exist and being willing to change direction – not getting too wedded to one path forward,” said Gorom, a Concord Township resident who has been CEO since May 2019. “I think our being born out of that kind of religious diversity really helps us. It’s in our DNA to try and think outside of the box.
“We’ve always been a conservative firm in terms of our financial management, which has always held us in good stead when the market changes,” he said. “We try very hard to create an environment that will survive beyond us just as our fore-bearers did, and so it’s about being thoughtful about planning for the future. We opened our offices very methodically. We really have tried to not follow the trend but follow our clients.”
Gorom is excited to think about the future, such as moving into new spaces in Chicago in the coming months and Columbus in the next year.
“We’ll work hard for 200 (years),” Gorom said, laughing. “Right now, it’s about really filling out and making every office a full-service office, making sure it’s growing and is well-served. Then we’ll look to see what the next step is.”
To bring in a century of law practice, the firm plans to celebrate with a gala Oct. 23-24 in Cleveland for its entire staff. The firm is also giving back to the community through a year-long 100 acts of kindness initiative across its six offices.
Through a committee of attorneys and staff at each office, the firm is working to identify organizations and nonprofits in the communities it engages to provide assistance, whether that’s doing legal pro bono work, collecting used eye glasses for the Lions Club, taking part in the Northern Ohio chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or ALS Association of Northern Ohio chapter.
“It’s been a great way to get our attorneys and staff together to identify organizations in our communities where we can give back,” said Erin Hawk, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP director of development and marketing. “It goes beyond just all of the organizations that we support through sponsorships – it’s really how do we give back our time and personal efforts to some of these organizations that our attorneys and staff have really gotten behind.”